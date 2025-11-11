General Dynamics wins new OBIM support contract

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) a $36 million contract to continue supporting biometric identity services across the agency.

The award, issued through the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract, provides 18 months of funding for Mission Systems Lifecycle Support.

The work centers on sustaining and improving the systems that allow the Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) to store, compare, and share biometric data across federal agencies and with certain international partners.

The support covered under the new task order includes system operations, maintenance, troubleshooting, and incremental modernization to ensure the biometric data services remain reliable while DHS continues a longer-term transition to a next-generation system.

The timing of the award reflects the ongoing challenge DHS has faced in replacing its legacy Automated Biometric Identification System.

The department has spent years developing a successor Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology system, but schedule delays and technical and integration concerns have pushed the need for sustained operations of the existing environment.

The contract awarded to GDIT functions as a bridge to keep services stable and available while the broader modernization effort continues.

This latest award follows a larger three-year contract, also awarded to GDIT, to operate and maintain OBIM’s infrastructure and applications.

Taken together, the two awards indicate DHS is relying on a dual-track strategy of maintaining the operational baseline while preparing for a phased transition to the newer architecture.

The arrangement also underscores OBIM’s importance as a shared service provider, since biometric identity matching underpins many of DHS’s core immigration, travel security, and law enforcement missions.

GDIT has long been one of the principal contractors maintaining OBIM’s systems. The new funding is designed to ensure continuity of service and prevent disruptions as DHS navigates both technical upgrades and policy debates surrounding biometric data use.

As the department proceeds with modernization, it must also address ongoing scrutiny around data retention, algorithmic accuracy, information-sharing practices, and oversight of how biometric information is used across government and by external partners.

The $36 million award does not expand OBIM’s mission or authorize new biometric collection. Instead, it keeps the existing infrastructure functioning and available to agencies that rely on identity verification capabilities every day.

