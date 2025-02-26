FB pixel

ICE awards $63M biometrics and IdM contract for international student program

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
Dev Technology Group has been awarded a five-year contract valued at $63 million by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The contract involves providing operations and maintenance and adaptive services for ICE’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) and Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Dev Technology Group specializes in biometrics and identity management (IdM), IT and legacy modernization, and data management. The contract underscores their ongoing partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and their commitment to supporting critical government missions.

The contract was awarded on February 18 under Award ID 70CTD025FR0000009. Dev Technology Group was selected from a pool of 18 bidders and adds to its portfolio of supporting ICE, including a recent $82 million task order for the Human Resources Suite of Micro Applications Collaboration Services.

SEVIS is a web-based system managed by DHS to track and monitor nonimmigrant students, exchange visitors, and their dependents throughout their stay in the U.S. Its primary function is to maintain accurate and up-to-date records, ensuring that only legitimate students and exchange visitors remain in compliance with immigration regulations. This system plays a crucial role in national security by preventing visa fraud and monitoring foreign nationals in academic and cultural exchange programs.

SEVIS operates through a process that begins with the certification of schools and exchange programs. Institutions that wish to enroll international students or host exchange visitors must first be certified through SEVP. Once certification is granted, designated school officials and program administrators use SEVIS to manage student and exchange visitor records. When a student or exchange visitor is accepted into a program, they receive an official document generated by SEVIS for exchange visitors. These forms are essential for visa applications and are required for entry into the U.S.

After securing a visa, students and exchange visitors arrive in the country, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers verify their SEVIS records. Once in the U.S., schools and exchange programs must continuously update SEVIS with relevant information, including a student’s enrollment status, address changes, employment authorizations, and program completion or termination. If a student fails to maintain their status, SEVIS automatically alerts immigration authorities, who can take appropriate action.

