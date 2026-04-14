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Cryptographic proof, biometric authentication solve KYC, white paper argues

Idemia PS, Indicio pitch decentralized digital ID to meet financial service challenges
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Cryptographic proof, biometric authentication solve KYC, white paper argues
 

Biometric authentication and verifiable digital credentials can provide the cryptographic foundation for fraud prevention and regulatory compliance financial institutions need, Idemia Public Security and Indicio argue, in the form of decentralized digital identity.

The partners explain in a new 21-page white paper on “A Decentralized Identity Layer for Financial Services” that cryptographic proof of biometric authentication represents the deepfake-proof KYC step that financial services providers need to take to protect against AI-powered fraud and retain regulatory compliance.

New regulatory frameworks such as the U.S. GENIUS Act and Europe’s MiCA regulation are making the compliance side harder, while deepfake fraud is spiking and consumers are more worried than ever about centralized biometric data storage.

Idemia Public Security and Indicio just launched a decentralized digital ID solution with biometric authentication for financial services. They built the solution with biometric identity proofing and document verification capabilities from the former, and the latter’s globally interoperable verifiable credential platform, Proven.

The white paper makes the case that the “Idemia Public Security × Indicio” solution can reduce fraud and liability while also decreasing compliance costs and speeding up onboarding. It does this through better operational efficiency and the superior customer experience of reusable digital identity, the partners claim.

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