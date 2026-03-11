US Treasury’s crypto playbook puts digital identity at the center

The U.S. Department of Treasury’s just released report to Congress on innovative technologies to counter illicit finance involving digital assets makes clear that, in Washington’s emerging crypto policy, digital identity is no longer a side issue.

Digital identity is being positioned as a core compliance and security layer for the digital asset economy, especially as the administration tries to expand stablecoin and broader digital asset adoption while promising to keep illicit finance in check.

The report, required by the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), frames digital identity as one of several “innovative technologies” that regulated financial institutions can use to detect and mitigate illicit activity involving digital assets, alongside AI, blockchain analytics and APIs.

That emphasis did not appear out of nowhere. In August 2025, Treasury’s request for comment under the GENIUS Act singled out digital identity verification as one of four main technological pillars for addressing illicit finance risks in digital assets.

At that time that the Trump administration was placing digital identity at the center of its wider push to make the U.S. a global crypto hub, treating identity verification not just as a compliance mechanism but as foundational infrastructure for a blockchain-based financial system.

The new Treasury report develops that argument in much more detail. It defines digital identity verification, or identity proofing, as the process of establishing and verifying that a set of attributes uniquely describes a subject in a given context.

Importantly, the report does not limit that concept to people alone. It says digital identity can cover persons and non-person entities, and can incorporate biometric data, identifiers tied to wallets or organizations, and contextual data such as relationships and transactions.

Treasury also says digital identity tools may verify government-issued identity documents, biometric presentation such as a selfie, or even inspection of a cryptographic key from a wallet.

That broad definition matters because it shows how Treasury is thinking about identity in the digital asset ecosystem. This is not simply a digitized version of a driver’s license check.

The report envisions identity systems that can attach trust signals to wallets, transactions and counterparties in ways that are native to blockchain-based finance.

Treasury says such tools can be used across financial institutions, including digital asset service providers, to support onboarding, check for credentials before a transaction is executed and carry out other compliance measures.

The policy driver behind this is fraud and identity abuse. Treasury argues that identity fraud and theft remain a significant threat to the financial sector and that illicit actors are using stolen, falsified or otherwise compromised credentials to open accounts, make unauthorized transactions and take over existing accounts.

As digital assets have spread, Treasury says, bad actors have likewise tried to obtain and move them by circumventing customer identification protocols with fake and stolen information.

Treasury points to tokenized credentials, credentials linked to wallet addresses, and portable digital identity solutions that can be shared across institutions for due diligence purposes.

It also highlights privacy-preserving cryptographic techniques such as zero-knowledge proofs, which allow a person to prove who they are without disclosing more information than necessary.

Treasury presents these tools as a way to streamline compliance while minimizing the amount of sensitive data collected.

That closely tracks the broader policy vision of the White House Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to identify digital identity providers as key infrastructure for the crypto ecosystem, while also stressing privacy-preserving technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs and selective disclosure.

By late summer 2025, the administration was already signaling that trusted digital identity would be necessary if digital assets were going to scale in a way regulators and financial institutions could tolerate. Treasury’s March 2026 report turns that earlier signal into a more formal federal policy position.

The report also gives a practical sense of what Treasury believes these tools can do. It says industry respondents told the department that digital identity can reduce onboarding fraud, cut friction for customers, prevent unauthorized access to legitimate accounts, augment or in some cases replace physical credentials, protect private information and lower long-term compliance costs.

Treasury further notes that digital identity systems can be secured with encryption, multi-factor authentication, continuous monitoring and attack detection, and it specifically mentions liveness detection as a way to distinguish a real person from a photo, mask or deepfake.

It also points to passkey-enabled credentials and transaction signing as ways to protect sensitive digital asset trades.

Mobile driver’s licenses are part of this picture as well. Treasury says financial institutions may increasingly look to mDLs to help satisfy customer due diligence and identification requirements. The department also says it is working with NIST to understand lessons from NIST’s pilot work with financial institutions on the use of mDLs.

Still, the report is not a simple endorsement. Treasury lays out a series of barriers that have slowed adoption. Among the biggest is regulatory uncertainty.

Financial institutions and vendors told Treasury they need more specific guidance on whether digital identity can be accepted for customer identification programs, particularly when used instead of collecting copies of physical identity documents.

Respondents also raised concerns about examiner reactions, interoperability problems across domestic and international systems, fragmentation among federal and state initiatives, costly legacy system upgrades, and the risk that poorly designed solutions could create large repositories of personally identifiable information that would themselves become attractive targets for cybercriminals.

Treasury also acknowledges public opposition to identity requirements in parts of decentralized finance, especially where users fear expanded surveillance or loss of privacy.

That tension is central to the report. Treasury is effectively arguing that digital identity can both reduce fraud and preserve privacy, but only if it is built and governed correctly.

The department repeatedly points toward standards-based, privacy-conscious approaches rather than indiscriminate data collection. It cites NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines, including newer guidance on passkeys, digital wallets and deepfakes.

Treasury says it will issue guidance to financial institutions on how they can use verifiable digital credentials consistently with existing customer identification programs.

The department says it will explore working with Congress on legislation to incentivize the development and integration of digital identity tools aimed at countering illicit finance, including grant funding targeted especially at small businesses and state authorities.

The administration’s earlier messaging cast digital identity as a cornerstone of crypto ambitions. Treasury’s new report to Congress shows what that means in practice: more government guidance, more institutional adoption pressure, more linkage between identity and wallets, and more interest in privacy-preserving credentials that can satisfy both compliance and usability demands.

Article Topics

AML | biometrics | cryptocurrency | Department of Treasury | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity proofing | KYC | NIST Special Publication 800-63 | U.S. Government