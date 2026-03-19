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Idemia PS and Indicio collaborate on globally interoperable biometric IDV

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Idemia PS and Indicio collaborate on globally interoperable biometric IDV
 

New strategic partners Idemia Public Security and decentralized digital identity provider Indicio plan to jointly develop globally interoperable biometric identity verification software. The plans specifically include a digital wallet and a verifier app.

Idemia PS brings its biometric identity proofing and document verification capabilities, while Indicio contributes its globally interoperable verifiable credential platform, Indicio Proven. The result will be a singe integration point providing high-assurance verified identities that will work in Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North America, according to the announcement.

Enterprises can use the ID verification application within Idemia PS’ identity verification suite to onboard customers and partners with biometrics or ID document validation, while verified users store, share and access their credentials through a secure digital wallet.  Liveness detection are included to protect against deepfakes, synthetic identities and fake IDs.

Businesses in financial services, banking, decentralized finance (DeFi) and cross-border payments across those regions can benefit from portable, privacy-preserving high-assurance verified identity that meets KYC requirements and is instantly verifiable through the software, the partners say.

That verifiable identity is provided by increasingly popular mobile documents (mdocs) or mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) based on ISO/IEC 18013-5 and -7 for both in-person and remote identity verification.

“The Idemia-Indicio partnership equips organizations with one of the most comprehensive secure identity verification capabilities on the market,” says Matt Cole, CEO of Idemia Public Security in the announcement. “By fusing our proven identity verification and authentication capabilities with Indicio’s leading credential management platform, we’re enabling enterprises to rapidly expand their digital identity footprint while reducing the complexity and cost of cross-border compliance. This is a pivotal step toward true global portability and interoperability for digital credentials.”

Idemia PS is behind mDLs in eight U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

“Financial services are entering a new era where identity must be cryptographically verifiable, globally portable, and resilient against AI-driven fraud,” comments Indicio CEO Heather Dahl. “That requires a new digital identity infrastructure built for interoperability, privacy, and trust. By combining IDEMIA’s world-leading biometric identity proofing with Indicio’s interoperable verifiable credential platform, organizations can convert trusted customer onboarding and identity verification into reusable digital credentials that move instantly and securely across institutions and borders. Together, we’re delivering the trusted identity verification capabilities modern finance needs to support secure customer onboarding, payments, and decentralized finance worldwide.”

Both companies have been part of a growing trend of integrations and interoperability deals as digital ID providers work to operationalize the standards that should enable them to be broadly adopted for identity verification, age verification and a range of related everyday uses.

Idemia PS has partnered with Proof and Trinsic within the past month. Indicio struck a deal with Regula last year to enable the creation of Verifiable Credentials from scanned ID documents, and counts SITA as a major backer.

The partners plan to showcase their joint solution at RSAC Conference, March 23 to 26 in San Francisco.

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