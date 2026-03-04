FB pixel

Idemia Public Security, Proof partner on single portable digital credential

New VDC with embedded biometrics enables selective disclosure for data minimization
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Idemia Public Security and Proof have formed a strategic partnership to enable a “trusted, broadly usable, privacy-preserving identity experience through a verifiable digital credential (VDC) that spans physical, logical, and digital domains,” according to a release.

The union will see Idemia combine its identity verification and authentication technologies with Proof’s PKI-based digital signature and authorization network, to enable VDCs that will “embed identity and biometric assurances to address payments fraud, KYC, and a wide range of related use cases.”

That means financial institutions and enterprises will be able to verify and rely upon reusable digital credentials that are user-controlled, privacy-preserving, and maintain revocability and compliance. And since the credentials are anchored in cryptographic certificates that minimize data sharing, using selective disclosure and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to protect sensitive information, individuals can verify their identity with a single digital, portable credential, maintaining full control over where and when their identity is used.

“Proof and Idemia Public Security share a vision for a world where identity is both trusted and private,” says Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof. “By connecting biometric authentication and digital transaction trust under one framework, we’re creating the infrastructure for people to authenticate and authorize safely anywhere without giving up control of their personal data. This partnership sets the new standard for what identity verification experience should be: cryptographically secure, regulator-ready, and fully user-controlled.”

The two companies are “actively engaging with financial institutions and enterprises interested in verifying and accepting privacy-preserving verifiable digital credentials to address use cases such as secure KYC-sharing, identity-affirmed payments and related regulatory compliance challenges.”

