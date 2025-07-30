FB pixel

Regula partners with Indicio on verifiable credentials

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Regula is teaming up with decentralized digital ID technology firm Indicio to offer Verifiable Credentials (VCs).

The two firms have announced a strategic partnership that will allow Regula’s biometric and document verification technology to be transformed into Verifiable Credentials through Indicio’s decentralized infrastructure, enabling seamless verification. The move will allow the duo to provide a wide range of digital ID solutions to businesses and governments, according to their release.

“Our partnership with Indicio bridges the gap between today’s physical documents and tomorrow’s trusted digital credentials,” says Regula’s Chief Technology Officer, Ihar Kliashchou.

The VCs would be deployed across a range of formats, including the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets, Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) following the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standard, W3C credentials and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) that follow the ISO 18013-5 standard.

“The breadth and depth of Regula’s technology in document authentication is unmatched, and to be able to issue, share, and verify these documents as Verifiable Credentials provide the world with the breakthrough in digital trust it needs,” says Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio.

The Regula Document Reader SDK is backed by an identity document template database, which includes 15,000 ID templates from over 250 countries and territories. The company has recently released a new embedded document reader.

Seattle, U.S.-headquartered Indicio has been promoting verifiable credentials and decentralized digital ID in the EUDI Wallet as a way for businesses to save costs and improve customer experiences. The company has recently released a VC-based digital ID infrastructure for agentic AI and also offers software that enables organizations to use VCs in identity and access management (IAM).

 |   |   |   |   | 

