Indicio launches ProvenAI platform for authenticating AI agents

Indicio is getting into the business of enabling people to authenticate and share data with AI agents, with the launch of its new platform, Indicio ProvenAI.

A release says ProvenAI’s digital identity infrastructure uses Verifiable Credentials to provide the necessary trust for agentic AI to access and use personal data for complex problem solving. It promises “a revolution in digital products and services.”

“AI is quickly moving into personal and high-stakes spaces where identity, consent, and data control are essential,” says CTO of Indicio Ken Ebert. “ProvenAI gives developers and organizations the tools to build agents that can prove who they are and prove who you are – securely, privately, and with your permission.”

Agentic AI continues to be a buzzy trend in 2025, as people look to outsource tasks from writing emails to composing gourmet dishes to handling customer requests. But with algorithmic agents comes the need to verify them; no one wants their AI agent hijacked by a fraudster.

Enter know-your-agent protocols, or KYA. Indicio believes “knowing your AI agent will be the cornerstone of successful agentic AI – along with knowing it’s your customer who’s interacting with it.” The company says that by using standards-based Verifiable Credentials and privacy-preserving protocols to establish cryptographic trust, ProvenAI addresses an urgent need across sectors like travel, finance and education, where AI is already being deployed.

Other use cases are in customer-facing AI systems, like chatbots that book travel, process loan applications, or assist with student services.

In addition to ensuring users are engaging with the correct application rather than a malicious bot, ProvenAI leverages Verifiable Credentials to give users explicit consent and control over how their data is shared.

“ProvenAI uses biometric-linked credentials and zero-knowledge proofs to verify a user’s identity without exposing personal or sensitive information,” Indicio says. “This protects privacy, prevents data leakage, and enables strong authentication without the need to store or transmit raw biometric data – reducing risk for both users and organizations.”

ProvenAI is aligned with EUDI, ISO, and W3C standards and supports a wide range of standardized credential formats, including SD-JWTs, mdoc/mDL, JSON-LD and AnonCreds, as well as widely used communication protocols like DIDComm and OpenID4VC.

