FB pixel

Digital wallet for farmers developed by Indicio and Anonyome wins SuperNova award

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Digital wallet for farmers developed by Indicio and Anonyome wins SuperNova award
 

A digital wallet for farmers in New Zealand developed by Anonyome and Indicio has won a Constellation Research SuperNova Award for its secure data-sharing ecosystem based on verifiable credentials.

The Trust Alliance New Zealand (TANZ) Digital Farm Wallet lets farmers store data on farm boundaries and greenhouse gas emissions, along with credentials like their farm ID, and was recognized in the “Digital Safety, Governance, Privacy, and Cybersecurity” category.

The development partners say the TANZ Digital Farm Wallet could transform the country’s agriculture industry through decentralized identity, increasing supply chain transparency and allowing farmers and consumers to confirm attributes like organic certification.

Each company is also working on applying existing protocols and standards for digital identities and the wallets that hold and present them more broadly.

Indicio set out its involvement in developing and supporting the OpenID for Verifiable Credentials (OID4VC) and OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP) standards in an article on its website earlier this month. The OpenID protocols are key to making decentralized identity accessible and practical for adoption in the real world, according to the post.

Anonyome Labs co-presented a paper on the use of device hardware security modules (HSMs) by existing digital identity wallets to meet the requirements for EU Digital Identity Wallets at the 8th Symposium on Distributed Ledger Technology in Brisbane, Australia in late-November.

The paper, presented in collaboration with the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), argues that digital identity wallet applications can feasibly support the EUDI Wallet technical Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF), but with some tradeoffs in terms of algorithmic compatibility, user experience and performance.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Advances in mDL standards set the stage for more rollouts and adoption in 2025

The passage of the first draft of ISO/IEC 18013-7 in October was the crest of a wave in the standardization…

 

Corsight AI facial recognition helps confirm Jesse James photos are genuine

Facial recognition technology equipped with AI is frequently discussed in the context of law enforcement and contemporary fraud. Less so…

 

EDEKA Jaeger adds another automated store with age verification Germany

EDEKA Jaeger has unveiled a third retail location with automated self-service kiosks that perform biometric age verification in Stuttgart Plieningen,…

 

EPIC: Emotion recognition tech violates EU fundamental rights

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) has urged the Dutch Data Protection Authority to protect students and employees from the…

 

Pakistan launching national face biometrics authentication service

Pakistan will launch a facial recognition system in the new year designed to help those who cannot complete biometric authentication…

 

Regula breaks down security features for polycarbonate IDs

Modern physical identity documents, whether in the form of ID cards, driver’s licenses, or the data page in passports, are…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events