Digital wallet for farmers developed by Indicio and Anonyome wins SuperNova award

A digital wallet for farmers in New Zealand developed by Anonyome and Indicio has won a Constellation Research SuperNova Award for its secure data-sharing ecosystem based on verifiable credentials.

The Trust Alliance New Zealand (TANZ) Digital Farm Wallet lets farmers store data on farm boundaries and greenhouse gas emissions, along with credentials like their farm ID, and was recognized in the “Digital Safety, Governance, Privacy, and Cybersecurity” category.

The development partners say the TANZ Digital Farm Wallet could transform the country’s agriculture industry through decentralized identity, increasing supply chain transparency and allowing farmers and consumers to confirm attributes like organic certification.

Each company is also working on applying existing protocols and standards for digital identities and the wallets that hold and present them more broadly.

Indicio set out its involvement in developing and supporting the OpenID for Verifiable Credentials (OID4VC) and OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP) standards in an article on its website earlier this month. The OpenID protocols are key to making decentralized identity accessible and practical for adoption in the real world, according to the post.

Anonyome Labs co-presented a paper on the use of device hardware security modules (HSMs) by existing digital identity wallets to meet the requirements for EU Digital Identity Wallets at the 8th Symposium on Distributed Ledger Technology in Brisbane, Australia in late-November.

The paper, presented in collaboration with the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), argues that digital identity wallet applications can feasibly support the EUDI Wallet technical Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF), but with some tradeoffs in terms of algorithmic compatibility, user experience and performance.

