Idemia PS deal brings growing number of US mDLs to Trinsic’s digital identity network

Trinsic has completed a major addition to its digital Identity Acceptance Network, bringing Idemia Public Security and the mobile driver’s licenses its provides to five states aboard.

That means Trinsic now serves as the acceptance layer for mDLs from New York, Arkansas, Iowa, West Virginia and Kentucky. The joint solution is expected to grow from there, according to a joint announcement from the new partners. Idemia Public Security has contracts for mDLs with three other states, plus Puerto Rico. The company also provides physical driver’s licenses to other states, including Texas, which is haltingly working towards establishing an mDL program.

The Civil Identity business at Idemia Public Security (IPS ) is the top provider of mDLs in the U.S., with the most state-backed mobile ID apps and credentials deployed, the announcement states.

The deal enables Idemia to expand the number of places and transactions millions of Americans can use their mobile digital IDs in, as well as helping engagements with enterprises and highly regulated sectors where the company sees potential for accelerated mDL adoption.

The upcoming integration will also enable thousands of businesses to use Trinsic’s digital ID platform to accept mDLs from IPS’ mobile ID apps, but also European digital IDs, OEM wallets and other credentials. It also gives users more choice in how to perform identity verification, the partners say.

“This partnership is about more than simply enabling more businesses to accept mobile driver’s licenses,“ says Matt Cole, CEO at Idemia Public Security, in the announcement. “Trinsic’s network helps us fulfill our mandate to the jurisdictions that entrust us with critical infrastructure — delivering greater value for their constituents, while enabling our growing commercial customers with a more comprehensive suite of identity and biometrics services. When people can verify their identity using a mobile ID in a few clicks, coupled with our advanced biometrics applications that strengthen assurance, rather than uploading images of a physical ID, fraud is reduced and user experience improves. This partnership allows that win-win outcome to happen at a greater scale.”

Idemia Public Security Head of Global and Digital Strategy and Ecosystem Growth Amit Sharma told Biometric Update in an email that sectors with frequent, high-risk identity verifications where digital onboarding and authentication are already in place represent the forefront of mDL acceptance. That means financial services and fintech, but also highly regulated enterprises like those in insurance, telecom, healthcare, workforce credentialing. Physical driver’s licenses are already commonly used for KYC onboarding by banks, travel companies, and for access to employment, education and healthcare.

“mDLs extend those same trusted use cases into a secure, privacy‑preserving mobile form factor, creating new opportunities for individuals and organizations to verify identity across digital channels with stronger security and better user experience,” Sharma says.

“Additionally, what’s driving early adoption is the trust that comes with state‑issued mobile credentials that allow holders to access more services and unlock opportunities where their identities need to be verified against some official root-of-trust form. As more residents get mDLs through state programs, we expect relying parties to operationalize acceptance at scale, which will also help incentivize more mDL adoption as use cases grow.”

Trinsic says its platform now gives organizations access to more than 50 digital IDs from around the world, and support for every digital ID in the U.S. which is capable of remote identity verification.

“This partnership demonstrates how quickly digital ID acceptance is accelerating,” says Riley Hughes, CEO of Trinsic. “By combining IDEMIA’s leadership in mobile ID deployment with Trinsic’s acceptance network, we’re enabling our customers to adopt mDLs in a way that’s secure, interoperable, and built for the future.”

Veratad partnered with Trinsic in January to expand the acceptance of reusable digital IDs in 30 countries.

IPS and Trinsic will showcase their joint solution at the upcoming Deepfake Summit, March 2 to 4 in Houston, Texas, alongside the Secure Technology Alliance’s (STA’s) Identity & Payments Summit.

Article Topics

digital ID | Idemia Public Security | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Trinsic