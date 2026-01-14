FB pixel

Veratad, Trinsic partnership expands IDMax reusable digital ID network

Integration brings 30 more countries, 1 billion more IDs into Veratad VX platform 
A partnership between biometrics and identity provider Veratad Technologies and identity network aggregator Trinsic will drive a “significant expansion” of Veratad’s IDMax reusable digital identity credentials network, says a release. 

The strategic integration gives Veratad’s identity orchestration platform, Veratad VX, access to over 1 billion more digital IDs through Trinsic’s ecosystem of trusted, third-party ID providers. 

The IDMax capability within the Veratad VX platform allows organizations to accept and trust reusable digital identity credentials issued by third parties. It has already established integrations with the identity credential issuers and providers Clear, Plaid and Signzy

Integrating Trinsic’s credential ecosystem expands coverage to an additional 50 networks across Europe, a key for interoperability.  

“From the beginning, IDMax was designed to be an open acceptance network, not a credential itself, but a way to trust many,” says John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad. “By partnering with Trinsic, we are expanding the reach of reusable identity globally while preserving Veratad’s role as an independent orchestration layer for regulated, real-world use cases.”

Riley Hughes, CEO of Trinsic, says the firm “exists to make the fragmented digital ID ecosystem accessible.”

“By integrating Trinsic’s infrastructure for digital ID acceptance, Veratad has unlocked low-friction, high-assurance verification options for its customers in another 30 countries around the world, while maintaining trust and regulatory alignment.” 

Veratad says its expanded IDMax network delivered through Veratad VX offers fraud protection, compliance and quality customer experience to organizations across financial services, e-commerce, gaming, social networks, healthcare and age-restricted commerce. 

Persona interview focuses on reusable identity

Trinsic’s Hughes also has an interview with Ross Freiman-Mendel, head of product growth at Persona, on a recent Future of Identity Podcast. The conversation explores the industry shift toward network-based and reusable identity products, mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) and “the practical realities of building reusable identity at scale.” 

The thrust of the 60-minute talk is that reusable, networked identity, rather than standalone checks, is the future of digital trust.  

