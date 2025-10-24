West Virginia joins states with mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet

West Virginia driver’s licenses and state IDs can now be added to Apple Wallet, according to an announcement from Governor Patrick Morrisey and Idemia Public Security North America, which provides biometrics tools to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

That means West Virginians can present their mobile driver’s license (mDL) or ID card in Apple Wallet for identity verification at over 250 TSA checkpoints across airports in the U.S., including West Virginia’s Charleston Yeager Airport and Huntington Tri-State Airport, as well as in-apps and online where age or identity verification is required.

Digital ID for verification can be presented through Apple Wallet on an iPhone or Apple Watch.

A release from Idemia says businesses can accept ID in Apple Wallet and other mDLs in-person for age verification by downloading Idemia’s Mobile ID Verify app. “This enables businesses to securely and privately accept mobile driver’s licenses and IDs directly from a business’ iPhone,” the company says. “Customers presenting will only be asked to provide the minimum data needed to verify their age or identity, and information is encrypted between devices, so customers don’t need to show or hand over their iPhone.”

Morrisey’s office notes that “ID in Apple Wallet also supports the ISO/IEC 18013-5 mDL standard, which sets clear guidelines for the industry around protecting consumers’ privacy when presenting an ID or driver’s license through a mobile device.”

The governor calls the initial rollout “a technological leap forward for our state,” and promises that his office is “actively working with vendors” to build capacity with institutions and retailers in the state.

As is always the case, West Virginia says residents should still carry their physical licenses.

There are now 12 states that issue mDLs in Apple Wallet that are accepted TSA checkpoints.

