Arkansas digital ID now available in Samsung Wallet

| Lu-Hai Liang
Idemia Public Security North America has announced the integration of Arkansas Mobile ID into Samsung Wallet, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA)’s Division of Driver Services and Motor Vehicles, and Samsung. 

Arkansans using Samsung Galaxy devices can now store their state-issued mobile ID directly in Samsung Wallet. This credential can be used to verify identity at TSA checkpoints in participating airports nationwide, including Little Rock (LIT) and Northwest Arkansas (XNA) airports, as well as at select businesses and organizations.

“The launch of Arkansas mobile ID to Samsung Wallet gives Arkansas residents another secure, convenient way to access their identity credential,” says Rob Gardner, CEO, Idemia Civil Identity. 

“We’re excited to continue growing our partnerships with both the Arkansas DFA and Samsung to ensure Arkansas residents trust that their identity, privacy, and security is our top priority, while giving them access to their credential through the platforms they use the most.” 

The mobile ID is accessed by tapping the device near a reader or scanning a QR code. Residents can also continue using the standalone Arkansas Mobile ID app, originally launched by Idemia in March 2025.

To add a driver’s license or state ID to Samsung Wallet, users should navigate to the “Quick Access” tab, tap the Add (+) button, and select “Digital IDs.” Onscreen instructions guide users through setup and the identity verification process.

This comes as Google publicly listed Arkansas as its tenth U.S. jurisdiction on October 6, supporting state mobile driver’s license (mDL) and digital ID in Google Wallet. It uses the same ID scan, selfie biometrics and liveness check onboarding flow seen in other states

Arkansas mDL, state ID from Idemia now supported in Google Wallet

