Idemia to provide physical driver’s licenses, ID cards for state of Texas

Idemia Public Security has announced that it will begin issuing all new driver’s licenses and identification cards for the State of Texas. A release from the firm says the cards will be manufactured using tamper-resistant polycarbonate, in full compliance with American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) standards.

Security features include a “Texas-shaped window with a red/blue optical variable design for visual authentication,” tactile surfaces for added security verification, clear, easy-to-read formatting of personal information, and a black, laser engraved star to indicate REAL ID compliance.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety to ensure Texas residents can continue to trust their verified identity credential,” says Rob Gardner, CEO of Idemia Civil Identity, the unit within Idemia Public Security North America that is among U.S. leaders in producing physical drivers licenses and secure mobile ID.

“These new credentials represent a major step forward in secure identification with the integration of the latest technology to protect personal information and prevent counterfeiting, while also improving readability and usability.”

Idemia will also provide Texas with employee ID cards, election ID certificates, private security licenses, and licenses to carry firearms.

With digital ID age checks, Merriweather Post Pavilion cares not for material things

In other news on the drivers license front, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has announced that Merriweather Post Pavilion now accepts mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) and mobile IDs for age verification.

The outdoor concert venue in Columbia, Maryland, which was designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, becomes one of the first venues in the U.S. to implement the technology. Mobile licenses can be used to buy alcohol at vendor stations, and verified using the Mobile ID Check by MD app.

“We’re thrilled to see Merriweather leading the way in bringing this convenience to Maryland residents and all who attend live events at this concert venue,” says MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, in a report from Maryland State Wire. “Mobile driver’s licenses are ultimately about protecting our customer’s privacy and only sharing the data that’s needed.”

Maryland has gone all-in on digital transformation, leading the way on mDLs in the U.S. The state is also undergoing a major revamp of its network of websites, and is developing the Maryland Web Design System, per StateScoop, an “open source library of components that are accessible and consistent.”

