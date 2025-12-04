Idemia PS and Tsuzuki Denki sign MoU to advance biometric access solutions in Japan

Idemia Public Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tsuzuki Denki Co. to jointly develop biometric‑based access management and digital transformation solutions for the Japanese market.

The agreement, formalized on Tuesday, brings together Idemia’s biometric authentication and Tsuzuki Denki’s capabilities in network, cloud and information systems.

Tsuzuki Denki said the partnership aligns with its “Growth Navigator” strategy, which targets security and digital transformation for market expansion.

“In line with our long-term vision ‘Growth Navigator,’ Tsuzuki Denki has identified security and digital transformation (DX) as key growth areas and is working to expand its business while focusing on identifying and mastering advanced technologies and knowledge that will become mainstream in society going forward,” says Kazuhiro Suzuki, general manager of Tsuzuki Denki’s Marketing and Business Support Unit.

The companies will explore DX solutions across a variety of sectors in Japan as they also emphasized their shared commitment to ensuring that biometric authentication is deployed responsibly, balancing convenience with privacy and fairness.

Idemia PS said the MoU marks a “significant milestone” in its efforts to deliver secure and frictionless biometric access solutions globally.

“By joining forces with Tsuzuki Denki Co., we are redefining access management in the region, setting a new benchmark for innovation, efficiency and delivering technology at scale,” says Virginie Flam, SVP and Global Head of Smart Biometrics.

