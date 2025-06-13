Serenity and Zoniqx to launch biometric-secured tokenization for real-world assets

Serenity and Zoniqx are collaborating on a launch for a biometric-secured tokenization pilot in Dubai.

The initiative will synchronize digital tokens directly with Dubai’s land-registry title deeds, creating a seamless digital and legal asset ownership alignment, according to the companies. Zoniqx specializes in compliant tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and Serenity is blockchain data storage, security and fintech.

“Our pilot project with Zoniqx in Dubai is the first step in addressing the gap between legal and digital ownership and bringing a 360-degree approach to RWA tokenization for different types of asset classes,” says Venket Naga, co-founder and CEO, Serenity.

The project is seen as a first step in creating an interoperable financial technology bridge connecting capital markets in the U.S. and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is hoped will facilitate broader adoption of blockchain-based financial solutions. The project will pilot within the next six months.

The companies are fusing Zoniqx’s Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management – from issuance to trading, liquidity and yield generation – with Serenity’s decentralized data survivability protocol (DeDaSP) and biometric authentication, for a “comprehensive B2V real-world service (RWS).”

Idemia Secure Transactions is part of the picture as it supplies biometric and hardware wallet technology for the card that provides logical access control and digital asset security through a partnership with Serenity. The sAxess biometric card, a fingerprint-authenticated blockchain multi-function cold wallet card, will be integrated with the system for multi-chain interoperability and backend infrastructure built on Serenity’s decentralized identity protocol.

The initiative will also employ Zoniqx’s Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Tokens Protocol (DyCIST) to ensure cross-jurisdictional compliance of tokenized assets. “There are plenty of conversations on tokenization in the RWA space, but we are yet to see an applicable utility with which the tokenized assets are used,” says Robert Boris Mofrad, co-founder and chief product officer, Serenity.

“Our partnership with Zoniqx takes tokenized assets beyond RWA to a paradigm of RWS where businesses can create, distribute, and manage asset tokens on an API built on a foundation of compliance and decentralized storage.”

Prasanth Kalangi, founder and CEO at Zoniqx, says the pilot is not a one-off but part of a larger global expansion that will see similar launches across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. “Our partnership with Serenity brings together Zoniqx’s proven compliance and liquidity rails with next-gen identity protocols to build trust and utility for tokenized assets at scale,” he said.

