Idemia Secure Transactions powers biometric access card from Serenity

| Chris Burt
A new biometric card for logical access control and digital asset security is launching from Serenity through a partnership with Idemia Secure Transactions.

The new sAxess card is intended to help organizations and individuals manage complex digital assets, and is planned for a global rollout by the end of 2024, according to the companies’ joint announcement. It uses Idemia ST’s B.CHAIN hardware wallet to provide cold crypto storage protected by fingerprints and other biometrics. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are stored as secure credentials within the card’s secure environment for a self-custody approach that avoids the need for intermediaries.

Serenity, formerly known as Serenity Shield, brings patent-pending data recovery technology, which it says enables data recovery while maintaining user privacy.

“We are looking to a new era in data security, with increasingly complex and frequent digital threats targeting individuals and organizations of all sizes,” says Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity. “This partnership with Idemia Secure Transactions goes beyond technology; it’s about creating trust during a time when breaches to sensitive data are becoming more potent and costly. By merging cutting-edge biometric capabilities with our revolutionary blockchain solutions, we are ensuring that individuals and businesses can access and manage their sensitive data with unprecedented security and ease.”

The partners also note the collision between those frequent breaches and regulatory pressures, such as from GDPR. Together, the two forces are pushing companies to find better methods of data protection. sAxess is intended to meet those needs, not just in crypto, but also regulated industries like banking, healthcare and insurance.

“By leveraging our cutting-edge hardware wallet in a biometric card, Serenity sets a new standard in trust, security, and user experience, empowering users protecting data online, as well as crypto owners,” says Idemia Secure Transactions VP Digital Currencies Jerome Ajdenbaum. “In a market that prioritizes security and everyday convenience, sAxess delivers an intuitive yet innovative solution, bringing secure data and digital assets management right to users’ fingertips.”

Serenity plans to follow the launch of sAxess with the sVault and sWallet, both of which are currently in development.

Idemia ST teamed with Qualcomm to secure offline transactions with Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) earlier this year, and GlobalFoundries for completely European supply chains earlier this week.

