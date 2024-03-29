FB pixel

Idemia Secure Transactions works with Qualcomm for offline CBDC payments

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Idemia Secure Transactions works with Qualcomm for offline CBDC payments
 

Idemia Secure Transactions (IST), the secure payments division of Idemia, announced it is working with Qualcomm to offer users offline payments on smartphones for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

IST will be able to offer OEMs the capability to bring offline payments to their users through the Snapdragon 8-series Mobile Platform which requires a Qualcomm Secure Processor Unit. Customers can make payments with traditional cards, biometric cards, smart phones, or smart watches.

Validation via a server isn’t possible for offline payments. Issuing a secure element prevents double-spending and unauthorized money creation. Smartphones with the Qualcomm’s secure element can be used for offline transactions through this system.

IST serves financial institutions, mobile network operators and automotive manufacturers. It has already demonstrated offline CBDC on different payment devices. Now it can handle credentials and conduct payments offline, leveraging an integrated secure element in users’ phones.

Over 90 percent of central banks are developing digital currencies, according to a 2021 BIS survey on CBDCs.

“This new payment solution underlines Idemia Secure Transactions’ ability to marry frictionless deployment with ever more secure technologies, with the primary aim of making users’ life easier,” says Jerome Ajdenbaum, VP of digital currencies at IST. “We are looking forward to working with central banks and the mobile OEMs to deploy these solutions all around the world,” he continues.

“Leveraging the Qualcomm SPU on the Snapdragon 8-series Mobile Platforms helps to make offline CBDC payments more secure and allows for easy integration for OEMs, notes Asaf Shen, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “In fact, the smartcard certification achieved for SPU means it is resistant to attacks performed by an attacker possessing high attack potential, which is the highest level. We look forward to OEMs deploying offline CBDC and simplifying the life of users.”

In a major reorganization last month Idemia divided into three divisions, smart identity, biometrics for public security and secure payments.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nigerians want SIM-NIN digital ID link deadline extended again

Mobile telecommunications service users are calling on the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the deadline for linking SIM cards…

 

Researchers develop model to maintain identity in generated faces

Imperial College London researchers have developed Arc2Face, an advanced computer model that generates realistic images of human faces. What sets…

 

Google’s BIPA extraterritoriality dismissal provides key lessons

By David J. Oberly, Biometric Privacy & Data Privacy Attorney Utilizing a successful extraterritoriality challenge, Google was recently able to…

 

Hitachi Vantara Federal newest member of IBIA

Hitachi Vantara Federal, cybersecurity provider for the U.S. federal government and fingerprint vein recognition provider, is now a member of…

 

DOJ says interim facial recognition policy prioritizes First Amendment rights

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has not yet gone public with its full interim policy on the use of…

 

Wars prompt questions for facial recognition providers, and obscure the answers

The fog of war is obscuring details about a pair of contracts involving facial recognition developers; one Russian, one Israeli….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events