Sun, sand and digital dollars: PopID brings face biometrics to Bahamas CBDC

PopID is bringing its PopPay face biometric verification platform to a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the first time. Bahamians can now link their digital SunCash accounts to PopPay to pay with their faces at participating merchants. Some local and global brands are already accepting the Sand Dollars authenticated by PopPay.

This is the first time that payment has been linked to facial verification for a fully-fledged CBDC, according to PopID. Facial recognition has been successfully used on the ongoing trials for China’s digital renminbi.

SunCash is one of providers handling Sand Dollars. One of the attractions for SunCash to use PopPay is that once a user has registered their biometrics with platform, they do not need to scan QR codes or have anything with them to make a purchase in Sand Dollars or even own a smartphone, unlike other apps connected to SunCash.

SunCash has 55,000 wallet holders covering roughly one in seven Bahamians. More than a thousand merchants have registered.

“With the integration of the PopPay platform into the SunCash App, Bahamian consumers can now quickly, efficiently, and safely use the digital Sand Dollar to purchase food and other products even if the consumer does not have a functional smart phone or an internet connection,” comments Desmond Pyfrom, CEO of SunCash.

“We applaud SunCash for its deployment of this solution that allows Bahamians to transact in Sand Dollar using only their face,” comments John Rolle, governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

“Such security features are important to increasing personal comfort around the use of digital payments and advancing the Central Bank’s goal of increasing financial inclusion among all segments of our society.”

PopID is involved in the new Mastercard Biometric Checkout Program rolling out in markets worldwide as well as with Visa in the Middle East.

