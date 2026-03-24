South Korea extends biometric authentication for phone-line activation

South Korea is extending its trial of facial recognition for mobile phone registrations, with the Ministry of Science and ICT announcing that the pilot will now run through June 30.

The system, introduced in December, verifies a subscriber’s identity using face biometrics when activating new phone lines.

It was launched as part of broader efforts to curb voice phishing scams and has been tested at in‑person service centers of the three major carriers as well as online channels for budget operators.

The extension follows requests from industry groups, including major carriers, the budget phone association and the mobile distribution association.

A human rights watchdog has also criticized the facial recognition mandate, arguing that it lacks a clear legal basis and that alternative authentication methods should be offered.

Carriers have asked for at least three more months to refine operational guidelines and to prepare backup methods for users who are digitally vulnerable or unwilling to use facial recognition.

The ministry is assessing several alternatives, such as PIN‑based checks through the mobile ID app, video verification, other biometric options like fingerprints or iris scans, and bank account verification. Final decisions will be announced after feedback from the pilot period is reviewed.

Choi Woo-hyuk, Director General of Information Security and Network Policy at the ministry, said, “Identity verification using facial recognition technology is the most effective means of preventing potential phone identity theft and fraudulent account registration.”

“We will continue to communicate with carriers, relevant agencies, and experts while listening to diverse opinions to minimize inconvenience for users and field operations, and to build a safe and trusted telecommunications environment that citizens can feel,” he added, as reported by Seoul Economic Daily.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | facial authentication | identity verification | smartphones | South Korea