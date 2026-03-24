FB pixel

South Korea extends biometric authentication for phone-line activation

Alternative modalities considered after facial recognition mandate criticized
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Facial Recognition
South Korea extends biometric authentication for phone-line activation
 

South Korea is extending its trial of facial recognition for mobile phone registrations, with the Ministry of Science and ICT announcing that the pilot will now run through June 30.

The system, introduced in December, verifies a subscriber’s identity using face biometrics when activating new phone lines.

It was launched as part of broader efforts to curb voice phishing scams and has been tested at in‑person service centers of the three major carriers as well as online channels for budget operators.

The extension follows requests from industry groups, including major carriers, the budget phone association and the mobile distribution association.

A human rights watchdog has also criticized the facial recognition mandate, arguing that it lacks a clear legal basis and that alternative authentication methods should be offered.

Carriers have asked for at least three more months to refine operational guidelines and to prepare backup methods for users who are digitally vulnerable or unwilling to use facial recognition.

The ministry is assessing several alternatives, such as PIN‑based checks through the mobile ID app, video verification, other biometric options like fingerprints or iris scans, and bank account verification. Final decisions will be announced after feedback from the pilot period is reviewed.

Choi Woo-hyuk, Director General of Information Security and Network Policy at the ministry, said, “Identity verification using facial recognition technology is the most effective means of preventing potential phone identity theft and fraudulent account registration.”

“We will continue to communicate with carriers, relevant agencies, and experts while listening to diverse opinions to minimize inconvenience for users and field operations, and to build a safe and trusted telecommunications environment that citizens can feel,” he added, as reported by Seoul Economic Daily.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

One year in, UK Digital Inclusion Action Plan has launched fund, drawn roadmap

The UK government has released the first year progress report for its Digital Inclusion Action Plan. The headlining accomplishments include…

 

Reddit CEO weighs biometrics, passkeys for proof of personhood

There are various terms for the increasingly important ability to know if a real person is behind a virtual identity….

 

Kantara publishes Service Assessment Criteria for Identity Assurance Framework

Kantara Initiative has announced the formal publication of the Kantara Identity Assurance Framework: SP 800-63A-4 Service Assessment Criteria (SAC) &…

 

Zambia looking for MOSIP system integrator to support digital ID project

The Zambian government, through the Smart Zambia Institute (SZI) is in search of an international technology partner that will support…

 

Smart Africa partners to strengthen digital governance, innovation across Africa

Smart Africa has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rwandan civil society organization Certa Foundation to collaborate on…

 

GovTech panel on DPI cautions on dogmatic digitalization

Digital public infrastructure is a hot topic among governments, but a recent panel reminded the audience that some hybridity and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events