FB pixel

Northern Ireland studies live facial recognition use by UK police

New Governance Board could lead to PSNI adoption
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Northern Ireland studies live facial recognition use by UK police
 

Northern Ireland may soon follow England and Wales in allowing police to use facial recognition to generate investigative leads based on biometric matches.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has established an internal Facial Recognition Governance Board to learn from live facial recognition programs around the UK. Those include implementations by London’s Met Police, South Wales Police and British Transport Police, The Irish News reports.

“At this stage, we are engaging with these programmes and their industry providers solely in order to assess operational feasibility,” the PSNI told the outlet in a statement. It added that a final decision on whether to deploy live facial recognition in Northern Ireland has not yet been made.

The Board’s efforts are described as “at an early exploratory and consultation stage.”

The consideration comes just as the UK government has announced its largest-ever expansion of facial recognition capabilities for police. That expansion includes increasing the number of live facial recognition vans from 10 to 50, and an investment of £115 million (US$157.3 million) to create a National Centre for AI in Policing.

And across the border in the Republic of Ireland, the government approved the use of facial recognition by police in certain conditions when it passed the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) (Amendment) Bill 2025 in December.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Two months in, Snapchat is still not a fan of Australia’s social media law

As Australia daily moves further into its era of age restrictions on large social media platforms, various stakeholders are offering…

 

Australia said to grant US access to Australians’ biometric data

Following biometric data sharing agreements between the US, Chile and Ecuador, the Australian government reportedly has also agreed to provide the…

 

Spain to restrict social media for users under 16: PM Sánchez

Spain is the latest EU nation to pursue a law restricting social media sites for users under 16 years of…

 

AI platforms flippant about stopping deepfake porn; authorities stepping in

Civitai is an online marketplace for AI-generated content, which has a ban on deepfake pornography but also sells files specifically…

 

Türkiye’s digital government gateway surpasses 68m registered users

Türkiye’s electronic government gateway, e-Devlet Kapısı, now counts 68,193,133 registered users, reports Daily Sabah. From its launch in 2008 the…

 

Billions launches blockchain aid platform for Spanish Red Cross

The Spanish Red Cross has partnered with Billions Network, a decentralized proof of personhood (PoP) solution from Privado ID, to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events