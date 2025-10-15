FB pixel

Scotland’s largest political party opposes police use of live facial recognition

| Masha Borak
The Scottish National Party (SNP) passed a resolution opposing the implementation of live facial recognition technology (LFR) by Police Scotland. Law enforcement authorities, however, are arguing that the technology “has to be the future” in order to give them the best opportunity to be effective.

The resolution opposing the technology was passed on Monday during an annual conference of the territory’s largest political party. Brought by Erin Lux, the resolution proposes that LFR systems should not be implemented without passing through primary legislation at the Scottish Parliament, according to news outlet Holyrood.

“Live facial recognition effectively turns your face into a mandatory ID card,” says Lux. “All of this without so much as a debate in parliament.”

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) responded on Tuesday, warning that criminals were evolving while large areas of the country are becoming “policing deserts.”

“Police Scotland is not ahead of the curve at the moment,” SPF Chairman David Threadgold told The Scotsman. “Facial recognition, the chief constable has been clear, this is something that we are going to consider taking into account.”

Police Scotland confirmed their decision to use live facial recognition in August, inviting criticism from rights groups and lawmakers. Last week, Amnesty International called on the Scottish government to ban the use of LFR, describing it as a “mode of mass surveillance.”

Siobhian Brown, the Scottish minister for victims and community safety, says that the use of the technology is “an operational issue for Police Scotland to determine.” Brown, however, added that lessons must be learned from the London Metropolitan Police before live facial recognition (LFR) is deployed across Scotland.

The Met Police is currently facing a court case after a case of misidentification by an LFR system. The Equality and Human Rights Commission plans to provide submissions, arguing the law enforcement agency’s current policies go against the rights laid out by the European Convention on Human Rights.

“I think moving forward, if it was to be implemented by Police Scotland, there are lessons to be learned in how it’s being done down south first,” says Brown. “We would have to ensure that it is compliant with all legislation, as well.”

Earlier this year, Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Brian Plastow published a statement in support of live facial recognition to “protect women, girls, and children from male violence and additionally for other proportionate law enforcement purposes.”

