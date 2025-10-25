FB pixel

Docusign adds Socure IDV and risk intelligence tools to identity layer

| Chris Burt
Socure is securing digital signatures from Docusign with digital identity verification and risk-based authentication through a new strategic partnership.

The partnership enables organizations using Docusign to replace the user friction, insecurity and expense of legacy knowledge-based authentication (KBA) with Socure’s full suite of digital identity, biometrics and fraud protection technologies, according to the joint announcement.

Docusign Identify integrates Socure’s Sigma Identity Fraud for third-party fraud detection, Sigma Synthetic Fraud to flush out manipulated and synthetic identities, digital intelligence including behavioral analytics, passive risk assessment and PII matching against authoritative sources and SocureID with the company’s Verify+.

The result, the partners say, is that Docusign customers can assess the digital identity attributes of digital signatories and evaluate their risk level.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in ensuring that every signature starts with identity certainty,” said Johnny Ayers, CEO and founder of Socure. “By bringing our market-leading solutions to the hundreds of millions of signatures processed annually with Docusign, we’re enabling organizations to create a seamless signing experience for legitimate users while proactively assessing risk and protecting each digital signature.”

The system can be configured to automatically approve low-risk users and step up authentication for higher risk transactions.

Docusign has also struck separate partnerships with Clear and IDnow to give its customers more options for identity verification. The company also integrated selfie biometrics from Onfido in 2023

