Clear’s biometric B2B platform reach expands with Docusign, real estate firm deals

A new identity verification solution for the U.S. market has been introduced by Clear and Docusign, combining the former’s face biometrics and the latter’s electronic signatures.

The companies quietly formed a strategic partnership earlier this year, and have now integrated the biometric capabilities of CLEAR1, the B2B secure digital identity platform launched earlier this year, with Docusign’s digital agreements tools.

The resulting “Docusign ID verification with Clear” is intended to help organizations detect identity fraud, spiking with the ease of producing digital document forgeries with generative AI, in a range of industries and applications. The announcement cites a Gartner forecast that by 2028 one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fake.

When CLEAR1 launched in June, HR and hiring platform provider Greenhouse was announced as one of its first customers, along with T-Mobile. Greenhouse CEO Daniel Chait discussed the awakening of “entire industries – from HR to financial services” to the critical role of identity in cybersecurity with CLEAR1 SVP and Head of Consumer and Financial Services Andres Ricaurte in a recent fireside chat. The conversation is presented in a blog post from Clear as the partners prepare for the launch of Greenhouse Real Talent with Clear’s biometrics “in the next few months.”

At the same time, businesses are hesitant to implement any kind of fraud prevention that will degrade user experience.

“Together with Clear, Docusign is leading the way in ensuring that businesses don’t have to choose between security and a seamless customer experience,” says Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. “This new solution combines our industry-leading Intelligent Agreement Management platform with Clear’s trusted and familiar biometric verification, setting a new standard for identity verification in digital agreements.”

Docusign has been steadily expanding its biometric authentication and ID verification capabilities, including through a deal just announced with IDnow to serve regulated industries in Germany.

“Identity is the foundation of trust and Clear ensures total identity integrity and frictionless experiences,” says Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of Clear. “Our partnership with Docusign helps bring this to life in a digitally connected world with CLEAR1, strengthening trust, simplifying processes and setting a new standard for identity in high-stakes digital workflows.”

Clear is up to 33 million platform members, who can all perform immediate identity verification with selfie biometrics, while those new to the platform can create a new free account through CLEAR1 within the Docusign workflow.

Clear real estate opportunity

Efforts to expand CLEAR1 have also reached the title insurance and transaction services area within the real estate and mortgage industries, through a deal for Fidelity National Financial and its subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. to integrate CLEAR1.

Biometric identity verification has started rolling out within FNF’s inHere digital platform to push back against America’s surge in real estate fraud with stronger transaction title and escrow processes.

“Our partnership with Clear demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and our dedication as an industry leader to stay ahead of emerging threats,” says Mike Nolan, chief executive officer of Fidelity National Financial. “By integrating Clear’s biometric technology directly into our operational processes and our inHere platform, we’re reinforcing the essential role that title insurance and title companies play in the real estate ecosystem.”

The deal with FNF is not Clear’s first foray into the real estate sector. Apartment membership platform Landing integrated Clear’s biometric identity verification in late-2023.

