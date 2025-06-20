Clear plans for enterprise biometrics growth with new product name, partners

Clear has signed up T-Mobile as the first publicly-announced customer of its digital identity verification platform with biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) for enterprises since it rebranded as CLEAR1.

CLEAR1 was introduced as the company’s identity platform for businesses in April, giving a new name to existing capabilities.

“Identity is the foundation of trust in every organization,” says Jon Schlegel, chief security officer at Clear. “CLEAR1 empowers businesses to strengthen security, reduce friction, and build confidence across their workforce. We’re proud to help organizations meet today’s threats head-on with a solution that’s fast, secure, and built for the real world.”

T-Mobile worked with Clear to deploy CLEAR1 across its operations to verify employees and other associates with higher assurance than is possible with possession or knowledge factors like device ownership or passwords. CLEAR1 provides that assurance with selfie biometrics replacing passwords and one-time PINs, according to the announcement.

“As cyber threats grow more complex and bad actors become more sophisticated, further securing T-Mobile starts with knowing exactly who’s behind the screen,” says Mark Clancy, SVP of Cybersecurity at T-Mobile. “CLEAR1 gives us a strong, identity-first approach that helps us build trust across our systems by verifying the person — not just their credentials. It’s a key step in strengthening our identity verification and better protecting our infrastructure, teams and customers.”

The move into enterprise IDV is the latest of several forays by Clear into areas beyond its established business core in the travel sector. Those include integrations for healthcare, real estate and stadium access, but short seller Spruce Point Capital Management recently claimed these areas of the business “do not make money.” But Clear’s experience working with Uber on employee management may finger the most likely future growth area for the company beyond airports.

CLEAR1 integrated with hiring platform

HR and hiring platform provider Greenhouse has partnered with Clear to integrate CLEAR1 biometrics, reducing manual screening and improving trust in the process. Job applicants will be able to complete candidate verification with their reusable digital identity.

Clear’s technology will be used for identity verification of candidates submitting applications managed with the Greenhouse Real Talent solution. CLEAR1 will be embedded into Greenhouse workflows so candidates can complete identity verification with a selfie.

The announcement notes the challenges to recruiting from remote work, economic uncertainty and AI-fueled mass job applications, as well as the surge in face and fraudulent applications. It cites Gartner’s forecast that a quarter of job applicants could be fraudulent by 2028.

“Greenhouse is committed to giving organizations confidence that every hire is the right hire,” says Greenhouse CEO Daniel Chait. “Clear is the gold standard of identity verification. By integrating it into Real Talent, candidates can have a fast and secure way to verify their identity, and customers can trust that their candidate pipelines are filled with real people — not bad actors.”

Clear already has 31 million existing users, a number which could rise quickly if easy signups with CLEAR1 encourage Greenhouse users to join.

The integration is expected to be available from the third quarter of 2025.

