FB pixel

Short seller argues Clear’s value becoming murky as airport biometrics expand

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Short seller argues Clear’s value becoming murky as airport biometrics expand
 

Clear is one of the most recognizable brands in biometrics, with more than 30 million members and a presence in more than 50 airports. But short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management is warning that its valuation is not supported by its fundamentals

The downside risk is as much as 30 to 50 percent, Spruce Point says, setting a share price target of $12.65 to $17.70. Clear opened trading on Thursday at $24.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In its report “What Are YOU Hiding?”, Spruce Point says Clear’s value proposition is challenged by the inherent dynamics of airport passenger volumes.

“When wait times through security checkpoints are low, there is a low value proposition to these services,” the short-seller says. “However, when wait times are high, there is a greater value proposition. The challenge facing both TSA and CLEAR services is that as membership and usage increases, the wait times also increase.”

The potential for bottlenecks and delays erodes Clear’s value proposition.

At the same time, Clear’s ratio of “customer lifetime value” to “customer acquisition cost” has dropped worryingly, from 22X to 10X.

Forays into healthcare, sports and entertainment “have largely fallen short and do not make money,” Spruce point claims.

Clear’s deferred revenue also dropped below its amount recognized since the company began reporting in 2021, which Spruce Point takes as a possible sign of revenue challenges ahead. And then there are fears of a recession in the U.S. that could reduce air travel volumes.

Delta and United Airlines have each reduced their stake in Clear, and are now among the company’s partners working with the TSA to implement its Touchless ID program. The adoption of digital ID by TSA also extends to baggage dropping, which Clear does not. And TSA is busily deploying Idemia’s CAT-2 scanners to carry out face biometrics checks, reducing the wait times which, as noted above, are crucial to Clear’s value proposition.

The report questions Clear’s accounting and financial reporting practices, including changes to the way some metrics are reported. It takes issue with the share class structure and the turnover among executives, with CEO Caryn Seidman Becker the only one remaining from the company’s 2021 IPO.

Biometric Update reached out to Clear for comment, and will update this article if a response is received.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deepfakes advance from enough heart for romance scams to thwarting detection

Minute changes in skin color due to blood flow in time with heartbeats have been used to differentiate deepfakes from…

 

Papua New Guinea launches integration exercise for national digital identity

Papua New Guinea is forging ahead with its national digital ID. A release says the nation is launching a “data…

 

Sri Lanka conducting user and security testing for biometric identity card project

The user and security testing for Sri Lanka’s Electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) project is now ongoing, M.S.P. Suriyapperuma, director…

 

Age assurance lobby gets busier with new Meta-backed coalition

Washington has a new advocate for consumer choice in the smartphone ecosystem: a release announces the launch of the Coalition…

 

World storms into US market, riding wave of relaxed regulations

It was only a matter of time – both before Sam Altman and Alex Blania’s biometric World Network announced its…

 

Facial recognition OK for FC Copenhagen football matches at home and away

FC Copenhagen is now allowed to use facial recognition at its football matches, following a review in the Data Council…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events