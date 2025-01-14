Socure: Nation-state fraud ramping up in 2025

Socure, a leading digital identity verification platform, believes 2025 will be the breakout year for digital identity verification in the United States. And while it would be more surprising if it believed the opposite to be true, the company has at least given some considered explanations for its assertion.

Chief among its concerns is the continued increase in state-sponsored fraud being committed against U.S. government agencies. “In 2025, these attacks will ramp-up as technology advances and geopolitical tensions rise,” Jordan Burris, a Socure VP and general manager of public sector, writes. “The increase in state-sponsored fraud will push legacy digital identity verification tools to keep pace.”

Burris is expecting to see “serious attacks” attempted on critical infrastructure such as power plants, communication networks, and emergency services systems. This leads onto his second point which claims that “every level” of government will focus on fraud prevention. “The incoming administration’s focus on efficiency and cost reduction will open the door for stronger digital identity verification,” writes Buriss.

A report from the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) sees a different motivation coming for America to consider improved digital identity verification. The ITRC predicts that 2025 will see “reduced victim support and less law enforcement focus” which will result in an increase in identity crimes.

It put this down to deprioritization of identity crime prevention, cybercrime enforcement, cybersecurity regulation and victim assistance program funding under the new administration, referring to the incoming Trump Presidency.

It’s important to note that these are predictions, and so may be wide of the mark when reality transpires, but the ITRC has a fair track record when it comes to trend spotting. However, there are points on which the ITRC and Burris seemingly agree, for example:

“The federal government will continue to drag its feet on national frameworks for AI, privacy, and digital identity, so states will continue to lead, creating a patchwork of regulations,” writes Burris. “The lack of a coherent federal framework will hinder progress and cause issues of citizens seeking to engage in online services,” he continues.

