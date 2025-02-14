After acquiring Effectiv, Socure takes ‘transformational leap’ with RiskOS

Socure has launched its new RiskOS platform, a “unified platform for fraud prevention, identity verification, and regulatory compliance.”

In a blog announcing the launch, Ravi Sandepudi writes that “historically, businesses relied on fragmented tools to address specific points in the customer journey – onboarding, authentication, payments, or account recovery. RiskOS changes that by integrating 20-plus Socure solutions and 50-plus partner products into a unified platform.”

Until recently, Sandepudi was the CEO of Effectiv, a fraud and risk management platform that Socure acquired in October 2024. He says RiskOS builds on Socure’s strategic acquisition of Effectiv by “integrating its sophisticated orchestration and decisioning engine with Socure’s market-leading identity verification and fraud prevention solutions powered by its industry-leading identity graph.”

Designed for risk management at scale, the platform aims to combat identity risks through enhanced fraud prevention and provide streamlined compliance amid evolving regulatory pressures. Critical use cases include secure and frictionless KYC/KYB for onboarding for consumers and businesses, real time bank account verification and account takeover prevention (ATO).

Leveraging Socure’s proprietary consortium made up of “more than 4 billion known outcomes from over 2,800 customers across more than 40 industries,” RiskOS is capable of processing tens of thousands of real-time computations per second. It “proactively detects and blocks unauthorized access by analyzing device signals, behavioral patterns, and identity data, with advanced document verification available for high-risk interactions, login attempts, and contact center requests.”

It features a no-code drag-and-drop interface which enables users to quickly make rule changes, add new third party solutions to workflows or “design and deploy complex decision logic with complete audit history.”

And it launches with more than 50 pre-integrated third-party data solutions, to “ensure organizations can orchestrate best-in-class data services beyond Socure’s core offerings.”

Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure, says RiskOS is “a transformational leap for Socure, expanding the scope of problems we can solve for our partners. Our vision is to be the platform of choice for any organization, enabling the seamless integration of third-party solutions into their decisioning. With RiskOS, we are redefining identity decisioning across the digital economy, tackling the biggest challenges facing industries – from marketplaces and big tech to banking, payments, and fintech.”

The platform benefits from “extensive reinforcement learning.” Socure says it has a 96.4 percent identity recurrence rate, accounting for 314 million recurring identities, “meaning the majority of identities have been seen and previously verified within the network.” As such, the platform has a broad view of customer identity through verified devices, emails, phone numbers, transaction history, and behavioral analytics.

Ayers says Socure is also “pushing the boundaries of GenAI – not just through traditional AI agents, but by pioneering its use in anomaly detection, workflow automation, and strategy optimization. This isn’t just about better technology; it’s about equipping our partners with intelligence and automation across the entire customer lifecycle.”

RiskOS is now available across consumer-facing markets including financial services, fintech, telecommunications, marketplaces, gaming, e-commerce and workforce solutions.

