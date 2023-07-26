Face biometrics, liveness capabilities launched by DocuSign, PresentID, Microsoft

The business uses for biometric identity verification continue to diversify, with executives pushing at the edges of what ID tools can do.

Among those launching verification products is DocuSign, the U.S. electronic signature and agreements management company. In a release, DocuSign said it has upgraded its Liveness Detection for ID Verification tool, which can now detect spoofing, “confirm signers are who they say they are, are physically present at signing and that their IDs are valid.”

The software was developed with United Kingdom-based identity verification firm Onfido and compares video selfies to photo IDs.

DocuSign has updated other services, too. It recently integrated its software products with Microsoft’s Open AI service, to create a document summary tool that identifies important parts of a contract or agreement, to make execution more efficient.

Inhi Cho Suh, DocuSign’s president of product and technology, said, “We don’t believe in the false trade-off between either efficiency or risk. We are infusing our entire product suite with AI” to reduce friction with more reliable products.

PresentID deploys dual biometric capabilities

In France, deep-tech cybersecurity firm PresentID says it’s integrating face liveness and voice biometrics into its remote identity verification software.

A company release says that its software works for financial institutions, marketplaces, dating apps and other platforms.

Worldwide Interactive enlists IDScan.net for super app

Milly, Worldwide Interactive Services’ mobile banking app will use IDScan.net’s identity verification platform for onboarding and account creation, according to a press release. Passports or driver’s licenses are checked against IDScan.net’s database. An optional tool adds selfie verification as an anti-spoofing safeguard.

John Pantaleon, president of Worldwide Interactive Services, said the company chose IDScan.net based on the strength of its reputation and presence in the ID verification sector. “No other vendor provides the integration and reliability that IDScan.net is able to provide,” he said.

Azure AI Face service boasts multiple use cases

A post on Microsoft’s documentation site outlines how its Azure AI Face provides face biometrics services and technologies across the verification industry.

Azure AI Face performs ID-to-face matching for more efficient onboarding, verification and other identification processes. Its face detection API locates faces and analyzes landmarks and attributes, such as head position or the presence of jewelry or glasses. It also accounts for signal noise, occlusion and blur.

The post specifies that “the values returned by the API for each attribute are predictions of the perceived attributes and are best used to make aggregated approximations of attribute representation rather than individual assessments.”

