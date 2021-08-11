AnyVision face biometrics integrated by Nedap for touchless access control security

Nedap has upgraded its AEOS suite of access control technologies with facial recognition from AnyVision to provide touchless security for safe and secure workplaces.

The new strategic partners have integrated AnyVision’s touchless biometric access control functionality into AEOS to secure physical locations from businesses to government offices, and public buildings like hospitals and airports to industrial sites.

AEOS provides a web-based application tailored to client organizations’ specific security needs, giving them granular control over access conditions.

The integration of AnyVision’s biometrics gives Nedap customers superior security compared to passwords, fobs or cards, and its liveness detection protects against spoof attacks. Nedap customers also receive granular permissioning capabilities without needing to deploy additional hardware, with instant alerts and logs for unauthorized access incidents.

“Relying on cards, passwords, keys, or similar devices can be problematic as they can be copied easily, hacked, or stolen and it may take a long time before someone notices that something is wrong,” says Ido Amidi, VP of Business Development at AnyVision. “Giving customers a face-based biometric option can dramatically improve a facility’s security while simultaneously streamlining the visitor management experience.”

Extending its market reach was noted as a key goal for AnyVision when it announced its massive $235 million funding round in July.

“AnyVision is a true biometrics and facial recognition specialist which aligns well with Nedap’s best of breed integration strategy,” comments Wesley Keegstra, Nedap technical integration specialist. “Together, we are enhancing the security of access control with state-of-the-art biometrics that improve operational efficiency, the user experience, and data privacy. We look forward to bringing this innovation and business benefits to our AEOS users.”

Nedap also integrated Suprema’s face biometrics earlier this year.

Article Topics

access control | Anyvision | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | contactless | facial recognition | Nedap