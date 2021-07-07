AnyVision scores $235M in funding to extend edge biometrics, market reach

AnyVision has continued a series of major biometrics industry funding announcements, unveiling a $235 million in a Series C funding round and plans to use the cash to fuel product innovation around edge computing and ‘Access Point AI.’

Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Eldridge led the round, with participation from existing AnyVision investors.

The investment is one of the largest ever in the field of visual intelligence among Western markets, the company says, taking it as an indication of the growing importance of artificial intelligence, machine learning and biometrics in physical and perimeter security.

AnyVision plans to innovate to optimize touchless access control, video surveillance and watchlist alerts. The same platform also provides operational insights like occupancy analytics, people counting, dwell times and detection of potentially dangerous behavior.

The company also emphasizes the role of physical security in cybersecurity, as advanced threats often take the form of hybrid attacks on physical and digital assets. AnyVision’s Access Point AI platform identifies persons of interest with real-time facial recognition, and adds operational insights to streamline the customer experience.

Physical security systems often collect, process and store large volumes of data, meanwhile, creating potential efficiency and privacy compliance implications. AnyVision says it is developing privacy protections to help organizations comply with regulations and meet evolving privacy needs. Privacy tools included on the AnyVision platform include bystander blurring, dynamic data retention times, and limits to storing the data of individuals not registered in the organization’s database.

“AnyVision’s innovations in Recognition AI helped transform passive cameras into proactive security systems and empowered organizations take a more holistic view to advanced security threats,” said AnyVision’s CEO Avi Golan. “The Access Point AI platform is designed to protect people, places, and privacy while simultaneously reducing costs, power, bandwidth, and operational complexity.”

AnyVision has scored leading results in NIST’s FRVT 1:1 biometric verification accuracy benchmark, and Golan published an open letter weeks ago supporting regulation that attempts to increase transparency around use cases and calling on the industry to drive demographic bias out of biometric algorithms.

The company has also seen its share of controversy, with Microsoft divesting its stake despite finding AnyVision’s technology is not powering mass surveillance in the West Bank, as had been alleged.

With this latest investment, Softbank Investment Advisers Director Amit Lubovsky will join AnyVision’s Board of Directors.

“The visual recognition market is nascent but has large potential in the Western world,” comments Softbank Investment Advisers Partner Anthony Doeh. “We have witnessed the transformative power of AI, biometrics and edge computing in other categories, and believe AnyVision is uniquely placed to redefine physical environment analytics across numerous industries.”

Specifically, AnyVision plans to use the funds to integrate SDKs into edge devices, like smart cameras, body cameras, and even chips, like its recent Ambarella integration, to deliver video analytics with superior speed, security, affordability, flexibility, and versatility, according to the announcement. The company will also invest in reaching new markets and expanding its channel program.

Article Topics

access control | Anyvision | artificial intelligence | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | facial recognition | funding | investment | machine learning | video analytics