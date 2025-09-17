RealSense, TACC tackle ethics of face biometric access control

Facial authentication deployments for enterprise biometric access control are growing, but common misconceptions and ethical concerns among users are holding back organizations that don’t know how to overcome them, according to RealSense and The Access Control Collective (TACC).

The company and industry group have produced a whitepaper on the topic, and will discuss the benefits of overcoming these common obstacles in a webinar on “Facial Authentication: Security Breakthrough or Privacy Nightmare” at the end of the month.

IDmachines Founder Sal D’Agostino and RealSense CMO Mike Nielsen will discuss strategies for deploying face biometrics in the enterprise responsibly in the webinar, hosted by TACC on September 30.

The webinar will also address how U.S. and EU regulations treat facial authentication, addressing public perception challenges and how deployments can balance security with privacy and user trust. Nielsen and D’Agostino will also share a case study on a real-word implementation of GDPR-compliant access control with RealSense ID biometrics.

The organizations have also collaborated on the publication of a whitepaper on the same topic. The whitepaper focusses on “The Ethical Application of Facial Authentication in Enterprise Access Control in Western Markets.”

Biometrics could be the primary method of authentication within a few years, Nielsen says in the whitepaper.

For that to happen, enterprises need to be able to address six key ethical concerns identified by RealSense and TACC.

TACC is made up of trade publication the Access Control Executive Brief, marketing company Ready.Shoot.Aim, conference organizer ACS Events and consultant and webinar host Lee Odess. A topographical map of the access control industry from Access Control Executive Brief includes a category for biometric and digital identity services, which includes many familiar names including Alcatraz AI, Clear, Idemia, Iris ID, Oosto, Princeton Identity, Suprema and Veridas.

RealSense announced plans to integrate its 3D AI cameras with Nvidia’s robotics platforms earlier in September.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | ethics | face biometrics | facial authentication | IDmachines | RealSense | The Access Control Collective (TACC)