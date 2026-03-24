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RealSense, Unikrew, Pixel confirmed to iBeta biometric PAD Level 2

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
RealSense, Unikrew, Pixel confirmed to iBeta biometric PAD Level 2
 

Three completed evaluations of biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology to iBeta’s Level 2 have been completed in March, with RealSense, Unikrew and Guangzhou Pixel Solution each successfully demonstrating their compliance to ISO/IEC 30107-3 for more sophisticated spoof attacks.

All three scored Attack Presentation Classification Error Rates (APCERs) of 0 percent.

Level 2 PAD assessments by iBeta run for six to eight weeks, with five presentation attack instrument (PAI) species each costing up to $300. PAIs can consist of silicon, latex or resin masks, or 3D animation software.

RealSense ID version 2.6.0 was tested running on the company’s F500 camera on a Windows 11 PC, according to the confirmation letter from iBeta. The company builds its liveness detection into the new ID Pro biometric camera, which launched this week with intention analysis among its AI-powered features.

Unikrew’s Faceoff Liveness Application SDK version 0.0.0.1.70 was installed on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra running Android 16, and connected to its cloud-based face-spoof-detection v1.2. The Pakistan-based digital identity, lending solutions and KYC-compliant onboarding company passed a Level 1 compliance assessment in January.

Guangzhou-based Pixel Solution’s Pixel Face Liveness v2.0 Plus was installed on an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 26. Pixel joined NIST’s FATE Quality evaluation last year, scoring the lowest FNMR in the kiosk-to-entry comparison.

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