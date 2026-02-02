From Alibaba to Zoloz, liveness confirmation crucial for biometrics providers

Liveness detection providers that have just launched their technology and those that have not yet undergone conformance tests to prove its effectiveness are catching up. That means busy times for iBeta Quality Assurance and its team performing evaluations to the international standard for protection against biometric spoof attacks.

A dozen biometrics firms have completed iBeta’s Level 1 and Level 2 PAD testing and received confirmation letters for their standard-compliance since the middle of October. The tested firms market their technology for a wide range of applications, from KYC for financial services to secure access control to video surveillance systems. They also demonstrate the geographical market reach of the ISO/IEC 30107 PAD standard, and of iBeta’s services.

AQA for Face – OneShot Liveness from Japan-based Cyberware, CIMB Bank Vietnam, a subsidiary of Malaysia-based CIMB Group, Pakistan-based Unikrew and Zoloz each passed Level 1.

Iris ID’s iBar 600E passed Level 2 in that same time frame, as did Alibaba Cloud and Indonesia’s Privy Vietnam-based ETC Technology System.

Regula and security surveillance company Compal Electronics Brazil have each passed both Level 1 and Level 2 assessments from iBeta in the last few months. Regula’s embrace of independent testing has also included evaluations of its facial age estimation by NIST.

Colombian digital transformation firm Olimpia IT passed partial tests to Level 1 and Level 2, in accordance with iBeta’s retest procedures for software that has previously been assessed. This is the same procedure Yoti went through as it prepared to submit its new liveness detection software for a Level 3 assessment.

In addition to the many liveness tests, Vietnam-based AI credit risk profiling company Trusting Social passed an evaluation against the ISO/IEC 19795-2 biometric performance standard

Stats from Neurotechnology’s Level 2 PAD assessment by BixeLab published

Details of the Level 2 PAD assessment by BixeLab that Neurotechnology recently passed have emerged.

BixeLab evaluated the effectiveness of the company’s MegaMatcher SDK v2025.2.0.0 and MegaMatcher ID v2025.2 on Android 13 and 14 and Windows 11.

Level 2 tests PAD effectiveness against moderately sophisticated attacks, such as commercial deepfakes, customized masks and balaclavas, according to a LinkedIn post from the Canberra-based and NIST NVLAP-accredited biometrics test lab.

Six Level B presentation attack instrument (PAIs) species were used in the evaluation, specifically designed for 13 test subjects. Of 390 spoof attacks, Neurotechnology’s software returned 2 errors, and among 65 bona fide presentations it made one error, according to the confirmation letter issued by BixeLab.

