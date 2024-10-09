FB pixel

The Maldives secures Mantra fingerprint biometrics scanners for national ID system

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Fingerprint Recognition
The Maldives secures Mantra fingerprint biometrics scanners for national ID system
 

The Maldives has acquired biometric scanners that will be used as part of the country’s national identification infrastructure.

The equipment was acquired from Mantra Smart Identity, which is based in Gujarat, India. The company has provided the Maldivian government with 4-4-2 fingerprint scanners, known as “MORPHS.”

The scanners will be used in the South Asian country’s Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) program to “enhance the efficiency and reliability of biometric data collection and identity verification processes,” according to a press release.

Maldives’ Deputy Minister of Homeland Security and Technology Ahmed Aly said the “MORPHS” fingerprint scanners contribute significantly to the country’s ID system.

Hiren Bhandari, technical director of Mantra Smart Identity, said the Mantra Softech subsidiary is “proud” to support the Maldives in their efforts to “improve the efficiency and security of their identity verification processes.”

He added that Mantra Smart Identity has successfully implemented MORPHS in countries like the Togolese Republic, and that their slap fingerprint scanner will be used in the Philippines, among “several other countries.” The company’s MORPHS is a portable fingerprint scanner that the company says can capture all four fingerprints in a single, quick scan, using the device’s wide scanning area.

Recently, the Maldives received $10 million from the World Bank to back the Digital Maldives for Adaptation, Decentralization and Diversification Project, which includes establishing a national digital ID system.

A five-year project, measures include improving access to government services digitally and in-person, upgrading technology, and promoting the archipelagic country’s broadband market and analytics to better adapt to climate change.

The Maldives launched the eFaas digital ID in 2022, which was followed up with a dedicated mobile app secured with selfie biometrics the year after. The Maldivian government has plans to pass legislation that’ll strengthen data privacy, digital identity and cybersecurity laws in order to build public trust.

It is also continuing work on the foundational identity system on which the national digital ID is based, which the World Bank funds will help to expedite.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pats on the back, questions and suggestions for NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology should communicate clearly with Congress and continue to refine key concepts in…

 

Upgrade to New Zealand’s immigration system postponed

A key improvement to New Zealand’s immigration identity system, known as the Biometric Capability Upgrade (BCU), will be delayed for…

 

Europe outlines plans for EU Digital Travel app as concerns over EES rise

The era of digital passports may be drawing closer in the European Union. The bloc has proposed a new EU…

 

Indian state launches pilot for family digital ID card project

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has inaugurated a pilot project to introduce family digital ID cards, aimed at streamlining…

 

ChatGPT can recognize ‘facial identities,’ perform age estimation: research

The large language model (LLM) ChatGPT “recognizes facial identities and differentiates between two facial images with considerable accuracy,” according to…

 

NIST seeks input, awards contract to hone digital identity guidance

A U.S. government body is seeking feedback on how attribute validation services (AVS) should work as part of its broader…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events