Maldives outlines plan to upgrade digital ID system with $10M from World Bank

An influx of cash to support the development of digital identity and related technologies in the Maldives has arrived, and government officials have clarified what they intend to do with it.

The World Bank dedicated $10 million to back the Digital Maldives for Adaptation, Decentralisation and Diversification Project, which includes establishing a national digital ID system.

The five-year project includes measures to improve access to government services through both digital and in-person environments and upgrades to the technology and personnel of the Communications Authority of Maldives so it can effectively regulate the space, local news outlet The edition reports. The project also involves promoting competition in the broadband market and analytics to help adapt to climate change.

The Homeland Security and Technology Ministry has been managing the project for just over a year.

The Maldives’ National Center for Information Technology (NCIT) launched the eFaas digital ID in 2022, with a dedicated mobile app secured with selfie biometrics following in 2023.

The government is planning to pass legislation to strengthen data privacy, digital identity and cybersecurity laws in the Maldives to build public trust in the system. It also intends to continue work on the foundational identity system on which the national digital ID is based, State Minister Dr. Mohamed Kinanath said while announcing the receipt of the World Bank funds.

