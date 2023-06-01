Maldives launches eFaas digital ID app for public preview

Authorities in the Republic of Maldives have unveiled a mobile application for the country’s national digital ID (eFaas) system.

The release of the app, which can run on smartphones of Android 5.0 upwards and also available for download on Google Play and App Store, is for public preview ahead of its official release, according to an eFaas tweet.

Launched in 2012, eFaas is a digital ID platform in the Maldives designed to facilitate the way users get access to government services.

According to information on the government website, users can log onto the app by a self-verification process using selfie biometrics which also involves a liveness check. Once logged in, they can have access to their national digital ID which can be used to complete family, health and business-related transactions.

Apart from the facial recognition, phone biometrics and passwordless login features which provide enhanced security in using the app, there is also increased privacy as users can share data on the platform only on consent with service providers.

The app also comes with “greater convenience” as the digitized version of identification documents and in-person verification is much easier, and users can also access many services through the app without having to re-enter their login details, the website explains.

In a tweet, the Minister of State for Environment, Climate Change and Technology Mohamed Shareef said over four thousand face authentication logins were recorded within hours, and urged all those facing issues with the app to contact a help desk using either a dedicated tool-free number (1551) or an email address (helpdesk@ncit.gov.mv).

“Together, we can build a consent-based personal information sharing system for everyone. Thank you for your continued support and patience,” Shareef assured.

The eFaas is part of government efforts to make Maldives a truly digital nation where access to government services is simplified.

Early this year, the Maldivian government said it had awarded a contract for the redesign of the national ID card by making it a ‘smart card.’ Although government is encouraging the use of the digital ID, it said it would not be one of the requirements for voter registration ahead of the September 9 presidential election.

