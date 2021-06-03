Togo readies for biometric ID launch with awareness-raising campaign

Togo is preparing for the launch of its national biometric ID scheme by planning an awareness-raising campaign. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation is recruiting a consultant to create the communication strategy for the rollout, reports Togo First, the national investment promotion agency.

The campaign is due to begin in time for the opening of registration for civil registry. The deadline for the role is 7 June.

The country is hoping to create a national register including biometrics for verification for public and private services. The government plans to rollout biometric digital ID cards this year.

Togo’s ID scheme is supported through WURI, the World Bank’s West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion project. It is worth almost $400 million and focuses on ECOWAS states including Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire.

In April 2021 Togo opened a tender for potential partners and suppliers for the civil registration project.

