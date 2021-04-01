Togo to reveal biometric civil ID project tender details

Togo’s National Identification Agency (ANID) is holding a webinar on April 2, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:30 pm (UT) to provide information on future tenders for its biometric civil registration project to potential partners and suppliers.

The Zoom webinar will include a presentation on Togo’s biometric identification project and its components, an overview of expected calls for tenders, and a question and answer session with ANID officials. Simultaneous French-English translation will be available.

Togo is planning to collect biometric and demographic information from all Togolese nationals and residents in order to issue them unique identification numbers (NIUs). The digital identities will be verifiable against a secure central database for public, private or social services, according to the government announcement.

The project is supported through WURI, the World Bank’s West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion project. The World Bank approved $273 million in funding for the project a year ago to enhance regional integration with ECOWAS by bringing Togo into the project, along with Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger. Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire are also part of the total $395 million-program.

Togo’s Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation Cina Lawson announced a plan to roll out biometric ID cards in 2021 late last year.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric identification | biometrics | digital identity | identity management | tender | Togo | webinar