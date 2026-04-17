NADRA Technologies Limited partners on biometric onboarding, IDV platform

NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), the commercial arm of Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has signed a memorandum of understanding with Identity360 Global, a company of EPL Private Lt, to collaborate on the development of a new biometric ID verification system.

A news release announcing the partnership says that the AI-powered tool to be developed is aimed at facilitating identity verification for businesses and other entities in Pakistan and beyond.

Per the release, both parties will “explore opportunities to deploy solutions such as AI-based touchless biometric verification, facial recognition, optical character recognition (OCR – conversion of images into editable digital data), and digital onboarding systems.”

Under the agreement, NADRA will combine its well-established national digital ID database, infrastructure, and experience in large-scale identity projects with Identity 360 Global’s cutting-edge AI touchless biometrics and liveness detection capabilities.

The AI-based digital ID system, they say, is intended to help prevent fraud, boost regulatory compliance, and facilitate digital know your customer (eKYC) for access to services in different sectors including finance, healthcare, government, and telecommunications.

The expectation is that the new digital ID solution will make a substantial contribution to Pakistan’s ongoing financial inclusion and wider digital transformation efforts. It is also expected to strengthen ongoing efforts in digital ID trust.

“Identity360 Global is focused on delivering next-generation AI-based identity solutions. This collaboration with NTL enables us to bring innovative, scalable, and compliant technologies to the market, supporting organizations in building secure digital ecosystems,” the CEO of Identity360 Global, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, said of the partnership. He added that the company’s work conforms to several international standards and certificates in the area of scalable digital identity.

This partnership agreement with Identity 360 Global adds to a series of moves by NADRA to streamline digital identity management. Last month, the body officially launched the Nishan Pakistan, a unified platform designed to modernize and standardize identity verification services.

Recently, the ID authority also announced an upgrade to the Pak ID mobile app with the addition of easy visa application and facial verification features.

The app has been credited with revolutionizing how Pakistanis access services in the public and private sectors.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | Identity360 Global | KYC | NADRA Technologies Limited | onboarding