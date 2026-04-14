Gabon institutes social media age verification for Under-16s

Gabon has gazetted a new regulation that requires anyone accessing social media platforms and digital media content in the country to undergo an age verification process before they can get the greenlight. This makes it the first African nation to adopt age assurance for social media, which is a growing trend around the world.

The objective of the move is to prevent those who are below the age of 16 from accessing online content such as pornography that is deemed harmful for their social and moral upbringing. Gabon suspended social media in February over concerns about the spread of false information.

Per the ordinance that was signed by President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on February 26, the country’s High Authority for Communication (HAC) has been handed the role of overseeing compliance with these prescriptions.

Gabon’s Gulf of Guinea neighbor Nigeria has launched a public survey to get feedback on proposed age checks for social media.

Age verification technical framework

The HAC is required to establish and publish a technical reference framework that will set minimum requirements for age verification systems, which will cover both the reliability of age checks and respect for the privacy of users who access these online platforms.

The age verification checks, according to the regulation, will entail verifying a person’s biographical and address information, and, where applicable, their digital identity as registered with Gabonese administrative authorities, including their Personal Identification Number.

Also, digital content platforms will be obliged to submit to mandatory technical audits conducted by the HAC or any other accredited independent body, to verify that their age verification systems meet the required technical standards set by the regulation in force.

The ordinance allows for a period of 12 months for the concerned platforms to transition to the new dispensation, meaning full compliance is expected by February 2027.

Within this period, they’ll be expected to put in place effective age verification mechanisms, deploy automatic detection tools for AI-generated content, clearly label such content from the beginning, and then be ready to transmit metadata from AI-generated content to the HAC within a deadline of eight days in the event of a judicial or administrative probe.

The regulation, which also addresses issues related to AI-assisted identity theft, applies to any user, editor, or host of social networks and digital platforms whose content is accessible or produces effects on Gabonese territory. It also covers any online offer of goods or communication services, whether free or paid.

Penalties for defaulters at all levels include prison terms of up to 10 years, and fines that range from approximately US$3,260 to $81,500.

Policy for bolder digital transformation

The social media and digital content regulation in Gabon comes at a time when the country is pursuing its digital transformation agenda.

Speaking last month to TechAfrica News on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the Minister of Digital Economy and Innovation, Mark-Alexandre Doumba, said the government is fully engaged in putting in place robust digital policy frameworks.

He added that they are also working to build connectivity infrastructure and expanding their digital ID system. “We’re very focused on making sure that every Gabonese has a digital ID to be able to log in and connect to government portals and be able to access government services from the convenience of their smartphone.”

Gabon’s digital ID has been positioned as the central pillar of the country’s digital transformation.

Early this year, the government signed a partnership deal with U.S. firm Cybastion to speed up the development of digital public infrastructure.

The investment agreement concluded in January will see the company provide funding for the construction of a data center, enhance cybersecurity, and expand access to advanced digital solutions in the country, including digital ID.

Article Topics

age verification | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Gabon | social media