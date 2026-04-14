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Social media identity verification proposal in Türkiye prompts political debate

Age verification, disinformation and bot concerns could be addressed with national ID
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Social media identity verification proposal in Türkiye prompts political debate
 

Turkish politicians are wading into the social media debate, with identity verification at the core of lively discussions.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek’s latest comments on Türkiye’s forthcoming social media regulations have pushed public debate. The country’s data protection watchdog is also examining how platforms process children’s personal data and determining safeguards for children from online risks.

The new framework proposal is built around mandatory identity verification, could reshape how users authenticate themselves online and could sharply reduce manipulation driven by fake, anonymous or automated accounts.

The regulation also introduces age‑based controls. Users must be at least 15 to open accounts, while those under 18 would face additional biometric checks and filtering mechanisms.

“Gürlek’s statement in early April 2026 signals a transformative shift in balancing anonymity and accountability in the digital world,” Ali Murat Kırık, professor at Marmara University and head of the Visual Communication Design department, told Daily Sabah.

Gürlek had announced that users would soon be required to log in with their national identification numbers under a new legal framework. He said negotiations with major platforms had concluded with mutual agreement, clearing the way for a nationwide identity‑anchored login system.

The proposal would result in every social media account being tied to an individual’s official identity, making users legally accountable for their online behavior. “If a person opens an account on social media and commits a crime, there must be consequences,” Gürlek said. “We want social media to have rules and a legal framework. If someone opens an account, they must bear responsibility for it.”

The minister set out the measure as a tool for strengthening cybercrime enforcement, reducing disinformation and establishing clearer lines of legal responsibility in digital environments.

Kırık said the system appears technically feasible, noting reports that authorities and platforms have reached a preliminary understanding. He described a model based on API integration, allowing platforms to interface with Türkiye’s centralized identity infrastructure, such as the e‑Devlet system.

During registration users would verify themselves using national ID numbers combined with mobile‑based authentication, creating what he called “a direct link between digital accounts and real individuals.”

Gürlek also argued that anonymous and fake accounts fuel “trial by social media,” enabling smear campaigns and online harassment without accountability. The regulation is expected to be formalized within Türkiye’s 12th Judicial Reform Package, which would provide the legal basis for mandatory identity verification.

Platform compliance would be key. Kırık pointed to major platform providers including X and Meta appearing to be more open to cooperation. He attributed this to Türkiye’s strengthened legal environment, which obliges platforms to maintain local representation and comply with domestic rules.

The proposal includes a three‑month transition period. Existing users would be required to verify their accounts through secure systems such as e‑Devlet or equivalent tools. Accounts that fail verification, including those identified as fake or automated, would be permanently removed.

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