Türkiye considers social media age checks, restrictions on handling children’s data

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Türkiye wants to examine the data processing of major social media platforms, as identity verification and age restrictions are being drafted.

Türkiye’s Personal Data Protection Authority said the Personal Data Protection Board will launch the official review, reports Turkish Minute. The platforms under review are Facebook, Discord, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and X.

The data protection watchdog will examine how the platforms process children’s personal data, what protections are in place, and determine “best interests of the child” and safeguards for children from online risks. The government is also looking to bring in age assurance to restrict children’s access to social media, as countries in Europe and Asia are also doing.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has been in power since 2001, is readying a “family package” bill to parliament. The draft bill will require the verification of users’ identities by social media platforms either through integration with the e-Devlet digital services system or via phone numbers.

The proposal would bar children under age 15 from opening social media accounts, while biometric data handling restrictions could be implemented for users under age 18.

Non-compliance with age verification or orders to remove content deemed illegal would result in penalties. This includes progressive limits to internet bandwidth, which regulators have previously used as an enforcement measure against social media companies.

Critics of Türkiye’s government say it has stepped up control and censorship of online content over the past decade. Rights advocates argue the latest proposal would restrict online freedom if mandatory identity verification is introduced.

Türkiye’s electronic government gateway e-Devlet Kapısı counts more than 68 million registered users. It launched in 2008 and has since expanded to a hub that comprises hundreds of public and private institutions.

