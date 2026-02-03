FB pixel

Türkiye’s digital government gateway surpasses 68m registered users

Türkiye’s electronic government gateway, e-Devlet Kapısı, now counts 68,193,133 registered users, reports Daily Sabah.

From its launch in 2008 the gateway has grown into a comprehensive hub integrating 205 central public institutions, 206 universities, 543 municipalities, 30 water and sewerage administrations and 129 private institutions.

It now offers 9,170 services spanning justice, healthcare, social security, transportation, education, environment and urban planning.

In 2010, fewer than 2 million citizens were registered. Five years later, that figure had climbed to 25.7 million. Over the following decade, user numbers expanded 2.6 times to reach the current 68.2 million. Turkey’s adult population is estimated to be nearly 88 million.

Nearly 10 million users are aged 15–24, more than 14 million are aged 25–34, 13.6 million are aged 35–44, and almost nine million are aged 65 and above.

Authentication methods demonstrate Türkiye’s layered approach to digital identity. Of the total user base, 33.9 million registered via SMS passwords and 30.9 million through domestic password envelopes.

Additional channels include internet banking, electronic signatures, mobile signatures and the Turkish Republic identity card.

Since its launch, the gateway has recorded more than 25 billion logins, split between 14.9 billion web-based and 10.5 billion mobile entries.

In 2025 alone, the most frequently accessed services included Social Security Institution (SGK) registration records, traffic fine inquiries, tax debt payments and vehicle registration checks.

Türkiye’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Strategy 2024-2028 promotes digital transformation and digital identity as important drivers of economic growth, global competitiveness and sustainability.

