Turkey bolsters digital identity system with blockchain and biometrics

Turkey has been working to improve its digital identity system over the past several years by transforming citizen registration, leveraging advanced technology, and securing decentralized systems in private and government service delivery. Since the introduction of “T.C. Kimlik Kartı” in 2017, approximately 83 million Turkish citizens have registered with smart digital ID cards, resulting in 99 percent population coverage among adults.

These smart eIDs have been integrated with essential public and private services, including an e-government portal for online government services, healthcare access, banking transactions, voter identification, social security assistance, and international travel documentation. The country’s digital ID cards are equipped with integrated chips that store fingerprint biometric data and personal information to strengthen security for both digital and physical transactions.

This system’s robustness is further bolstered by close integration with Turkey’s Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system, supported by TÜBİTAK to uphold infrastructure and security standards.

Turkish companies are also developing blockchain technology-based solutions for digital ID. Colle AI, an innovative multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has announced its plans to adopt its technology in alignment with the Turkish government’s recently introduced digital ID initiative.

Progress in blockchain technology and biometric security

Turkey’s government-backed institutions like TÜBİTAK aim to ensure robust infrastructure and high-security standards, while initiatives like Colle AI demonstrate how private platforms integrate with national frameworks. Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform is intended to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space. By integrating blockchain-based solutions with biometric authentication, Turkey ensures data privacy and interoperability.

Turkey’s move towards AI journey in cryptocurrency regulations

Yusuf Tancan, head of Turkey’s Digital Transformation Office, emphasized the transformative significance of AI in government services in November 2024 and highlighted its usage in tax evasion detection. Turkey’s AI-powered digital ID system is presently being expanded to the private sector, as seen by Colle AI’s integration, GovInsider News reported.

According to DigWatch, Turkey’s strict cryptocurrency regulations are about to take effect, requiring rigorous identity verification for transactions above 15,000 Turkish Lira (roughly US$420). Unregistered wallets are subjected to stringent checks, bolstering Turkey’s digital ID framework while aligning with global anti-money laundering (AML) requirements and assuring secure cryptocurrency activities. Crypto providers need to implement biometric-based verification for unregistered wallets by February 2025, by international standards, to ensure secure financial operations while combating criminal activities.

Turkey’s vision for digital transformation 2024-2028

Turkey’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Strategy 2024-2028 promotes digital transformation and digital identity as important drivers of economic growth, global competitiveness, and sustainability. Turkey draws investments, improves infrastructure, and stimulates innovation by developing AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and next-generation communication. The seamless integration of digital processes promotes green transformation and job creation while adhering to global data standards.

