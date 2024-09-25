Gabon puts digital ID at forefront of its digital transformation journey

Since June, citizens in the central African nation of Gabon have been able to obtain a new generation national ID as well as a digital ID number. This is something that had not happened for at least the past 10 years.

The launch of the physical and digital ID in Gabon thus heralds a new start for the country’s march towards a digital future where government and private sector services can easily be accessed.

The physical card and digital ID management software and hardware in Gabon are supplied by French identity services company IN Groupe, whose Executive Vice President for Strategic Business Unit Yann Haguet expressed gratitude to the state of Gabon for its “trust” in the company for the realization of the project after it was launched on June 25.

As Africa News Agency (ANA) reports, the country is leveraging on the digital ID component to put in place a digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem which will transform the country’s fortunes by stimulating economic growth and facilitating life for citizens.

The outlet notes that the digital ID system in Gabon will be instrumental in the implementation of a digital transformation project labelled “Digital Gabon” for which the World Bank approved the disbursement of $68 million.

Digital Gabon is supposed to be an inclusive project that will facilitate digital government operations in the country by making access to public services easier and more secure.

Among the activities to be executed under the project are the building of a neoteric data center, digital applications, network infrastructure rehabilitation and expansion, strengthening data protection and cybersecurity efforts, and enhancing inclusive access to vital services especially for vulnerable or marginalized groups in the country.

ANA indicates that as part of the Digital Gabon project and in line with the 2025 Strategic Plan for an Emerging Gabon, the government has also undertaken several other steps which aim to boost the country’s digital economy, create the enabling environment for startups to flourish, increase digital skills and literacy, improve digital financial services and fintechs, and make it possible for digital technology to be applied to crucial sectors such as the agriculture value chain.

Gabon also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with officials of Huawei for a smart cities project and other digital services aimed advancing the country’s digital transformation ambitions. Gabon Media Time reports that Huawei has pledged to spend at least $234 million on the project.

Meanwhile, the CEO of digital transformation consultancy ID30 and senior expert on ID and DPI, Jaume Dubois, who is involved in the Gabon project, said recently that he was in the country to continue his work in helping the government build “value added and sustainable digital government infrastructure.”

In a Linked Post, Dubois mentioned that Gabon’s digital transformation program is premised on three major components which are the creation of a favourable environment for fast digital transformation, modernization of legal identity systems, and the digital transformation of public administration including some essential services.

