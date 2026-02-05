FB pixel

authID, MajorKey strengthen onboarding, protect access for global retailer
 

AuthID has revealed that a multinational personal care retailer with annual sales exceeding $6 billion will use its biometric identity verification technology.

In partnership with identity security firm MajorKey, AuthID will strengthen employee and contractor onboarding and protect privileged access to IT systems across several countries for the retailer.

“By combining authID’s privacy-preserving biometric verification with MajorKey’s deep identity and access management expertise for the workforce, this customer is establishing a scalable, high-assurance onboarding model that protects critical systems without compromising user privacy or operational efficiency,” says Rhon Daguro, AuthID CEO.

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over hiring fraud and the use of AI-generated identities. Organizations are increasingly targeted by synthetic identities, deepfakes and fraudulent candidates seeking to exploit privileged access roles.

The combined authID and MajorKey solution will provide high-assurance identity proofing and passwordless authentication, integrated into existing identity and access management (IAM) environments such as Microsoft Entra and CyberArk.

AuthID’s technology uses biometric verification including selfie and document checks. The system is designed to deliver remote identity proofing without manual intervention, while maintaining compliance with global privacy regulations by avoiding the storage of biometric data.

MajorKey will act as the systems integrator, embedding the solution into the retailer’s IAM infrastructure. The deployment will support secure onboarding of contractors and remote candidates.

