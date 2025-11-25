Imprivata acquires Verosint to bolster real-time threat detection for access control

Imprivata has acquired identity threat detection response (ITDR) firm Verosint, representing the Massachusetts firm’s latest strategic investment in passwordless access management for enterprise.

A release says Verosint’s ITDR product provides continuous monitoring for anomalous access behavior, combining risk intelligence, advanced authenticator options and workflow-aware automation to block, challenge, or step-up authentication when risk is detected.

“Understanding risk is an essential component of a modern access management solution, and this acquisition allows us to deliver greater value to our customers at a faster pace,” says said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “We plan to integrate Verosint’s AI-powered risk engine into our platform to support our broader vision for delivering a comprehensive advanced and passwordless access platform.”

Steve Shoaff, CEO of Verosint, says joining forces with Imprivata “allows us to expand the impact of our technology at enterprise scale.”

“Enterprises are looking for ways to improve security without slowing down their workforce,” says Chip Hughes, chief product officer at Imprivata. “Our vision for advanced and passwordless access is about delivering strong authentication behind the scenes, with the intelligence and automation needed to adapt to risk in real time. The integration of Verosint will be a critical step in making that vision a reality, and we look forward to adding risk signaling into our solution set to help customers solve their complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges.”

Imprivata says the acquisition is reflective of its larger journey toward passwordless authentication innovations, such as support for FIDO passkeys and integrated face biometrics.

