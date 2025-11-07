With passkey sign-in secured, FIDO Alliance looks to frontier of digital credentials

According to the Passkey Index, a benchmark from the FIDO Alliance, 93 percent of user accounts across member firms are now eligible for passkey sign-ins. Of those, 36 percent have enrolled a passkey. The trend is clear: passkeys have entered the mainstream, with companies like Amazon, Google, PayPal, TikTok and even Home Depot and Target putting their faith in passkeys.

Is the Great Passwar between passwords and passkeys finally won? And what does winning actually look like?

Andrew Shikiar, CEO of the FIDO Alliance, has thoughts. In the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, Shikiar discusses the Passkey Index and its implications. There are clear wins, he says – for sign-in. But the authentication journey has other chapters, like account recovery. And the evolution of digital credentials presents new opportunities for an established alliance to explore.

Listen to the full episode to hear Andrew talk about adoption, collaboration and authentication in the passkey era.

Runtime: 00:26:53

Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | Passkey Index | passkeys | passwordless authentication