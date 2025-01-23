FB pixel

Elan gets Level 2 FIDO Biometric Component Certification from Fime

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Elan gets Level 2 FIDO Biometric Component Certification from Fime
 

A biometric fingerprint authentication solution from Elan Microelectronics has received FIDO Biometric Component Certification from Fime.

FIDO authenticators utilizing biometrics must use a certified biometric component at level 3 and higher. Certified biometric components are optional at levels 1 and 2.

The fingerprint biometric solution from Taiwan-based Elan achieved Level 2 Certification with a False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of 0 percent, beating the benchmark of 1 percent, and a False Rejection Rate (FRR) of 3.6 percent, compared to the benchmark of 7 percent. The certification also includes presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, with Elan’s technology scoring an Impostor Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) below 1 percent in 2,100 transactions. The IAPAR requirement for certification is 7 percent.

“All FIDO authentication is a significant improvement on outdated PINs and passwords,” says Fime VP of Product and Strategy Stéphanie El Rhomri. “Taking this one step further, we see the combination of FIDO authentication and biometrics as the sweet spot for high security and convenience online, with certification schemes helping to raise the bar for solutions throughout the ecosystem to protect users and their data.”

“Fime is our long-time partner for biometric testing and certification, and so we knew where to go to achieve a swift and successful certification,” comments Elan EVP Joe Yeh. “FIDO’s certification program helps drive the ecosystem to adopt higher-quality biometric systems for authentication, and successful certification with Fime is opening up new markets and opportunities for Elan.”

Fime’s several laboratories in the EMEA region, as well as its lab in Taiwan, are accredited by FIDO to perform Biometric Component Certification Program evaluations. The company also added consulting expertise with the acquisition of Consult Hyperion last year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Can digital identity wallets fix the identity theft and AI deepfake fraud problem?

As AI becomes a staple of the fraudster’s toolkit, driving an uptick in identity theft and deepfake fraud, some are…

 

trinamiX partners on ultra-compact 3D biometric face authentication module

TrinamiX and meta-optics designer and manufacturer NIL Technology (NILT) have announced a collaboration to bring biometric facial authentication and 3D…

 

Idemia launches bag ‘biometrics’ to return travelers’ lost luggage

You arrive at your destination, after a long and uncomfortable flight, and you’re eager to get to your hotel. You…

 

New Persona release helps businesses detect AI-based face spoofs

Persona has announced “significant enhancements” in its AI-based face spoof detection capabilities, which a company blog says apply a more…

 

Dominican Republic awards contract for 5M biometric passports

The Dominican Republic is set to begin issuing biometric passports in August, president Luis Abinader has announced.  The tender for…

 

Link EU digital ID wallet to social media accounts to end anonymity: Spanish PM

Social media accounts held in the European Union should be linked to EU Digital Identity Wallets to prevent anonymity, Spanish…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events