Elan gets Level 2 FIDO Biometric Component Certification from Fime

A biometric fingerprint authentication solution from Elan Microelectronics has received FIDO Biometric Component Certification from Fime.

FIDO authenticators utilizing biometrics must use a certified biometric component at level 3 and higher. Certified biometric components are optional at levels 1 and 2.

The fingerprint biometric solution from Taiwan-based Elan achieved Level 2 Certification with a False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of 0 percent, beating the benchmark of 1 percent, and a False Rejection Rate (FRR) of 3.6 percent, compared to the benchmark of 7 percent. The certification also includes presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, with Elan’s technology scoring an Impostor Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) below 1 percent in 2,100 transactions. The IAPAR requirement for certification is 7 percent.

“All FIDO authentication is a significant improvement on outdated PINs and passwords,” says Fime VP of Product and Strategy Stéphanie El Rhomri. “Taking this one step further, we see the combination of FIDO authentication and biometrics as the sweet spot for high security and convenience online, with certification schemes helping to raise the bar for solutions throughout the ecosystem to protect users and their data.”

“Fime is our long-time partner for biometric testing and certification, and so we knew where to go to achieve a swift and successful certification,” comments Elan EVP Joe Yeh. “FIDO’s certification program helps drive the ecosystem to adopt higher-quality biometric systems for authentication, and successful certification with Fime is opening up new markets and opportunities for Elan.”

Fime’s several laboratories in the EMEA region, as well as its lab in Taiwan, are accredited by FIDO to perform Biometric Component Certification Program evaluations. The company also added consulting expertise with the acquisition of Consult Hyperion last year.

